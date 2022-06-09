Watch: When Alaya F effortlessly transitioned from headstand to a backbend

Alaya F’s love for yoga is evident from her social media. As such, the 24-year-old, who often shares her yoga attempts with her followers, yet again posted a video of attempting an advanced yoga flow.

In the video, the Jawaani Jaaneman actor can be first seen performing Sirsasana and then transitioning into Chakrasana. Take a look.

Her trainer, Thea Amin Joshi, too lauded her attempt, and commented: “Nailed it”.

Fellow yoga enthusiast and actor Kubbra Sait too appreciated Alaya. “Lordess Alaya!” she wrote.

Sirsasana: Doing Sirsasana or headstands require core and arm strength, flexibility, and stability in the entire body.

Chakrasana: Chakrasana helps provide flexibility to the spine, strengthens the abdomen, buttocks, wrist, and legs. It also sharpens eye sight, and reduces stress.

Yoga trainer Priyamvada Mangal told indianexpress.com that one must first perfect backbends before attempting such transitions. “They must only be done by advanced practitioners who are good at backends, as it requires tremendous back opening practice, which can only be mastered through training. One should also be good at balancing themselves in a headstand,” said Mangal.

Also Read | Ananya Panday aces various backbends; gives major fitness goals

She added that transitions are considered as a “fun element” in one’s yoga practice, which is why “vinyasa or flow exercises are in vogue now”. She once again stressed that beginners should refrain from attempting the practice without adequate guidance.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!