Alaya F risks ‘death by oversplit’ in latest fitness video; expert cautions ‘significant risk’

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Alaya F’s latest fitness experiment has left the internet stunned. The Jawaani Jaaneman actor shared a video on her social media profile in which she can be seen attempting a deep oversplit while balancing on two brick columns, loosely holding onto a wall support bar. “Death by oversplit,” she jokingly captioned her Instagram post.
But is it safe?
Dr Shreyas Kathrani, HOD Physiotherapy, Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, explains that oversplits help stretch the hips, thighs, and leg muscles, keeping them flexible. Besides strengthening the stomach and back muscles by forcing the body to stay steady, it also improves balance and body control on uneven surfaces and builds focus and concentration while holding the position.
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But Dr Katharani stresses practice under guidance if you are new to oversplits. “Use safer props like yoga blocks or padded supports instead of bricks, and combine stretching with strength exercises for balanced fitness. Progress slowly and increase flexibility step by step,” he tells indianexpress.com.
Keep in mind that flexibility takes time. “Don’t force the body into an oversplit, and try not to attempt this move if you have hip, knee, or back problems,” he says. According to him, prioritise recovery days as muscles need time to heal, and try advanced versions only after building basic flexibility first.
Dr Katharani shares some precautions to keep in mind:
– Warm up properly before trying deep stretches.
– Make sure the bricks or props are firm and not slippery.
– Beginners should avoid elevated surfaces and start with simple ground stretches.
– Stop immediately if there is sharp pain to prevent injury.
– Allow the body enough rest and recovery between practice sessions.
The expert says that while this move looks impressive and does build flexibility and balance, the bricks add significant risk. For most people, a floor split with proper form gives 90% of the benefit with far less injury risk. He strongly suggests that the elevated version should only be done after mastering the basics and under guidance.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.