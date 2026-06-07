Alaya F risks ‘death by oversplit’ in latest fitness video; expert cautions ‘significant risk’

Alaya F’s latest fitness experiment has left the internet stunned. The Jawaani Jaaneman actor shared a video on her social media profile in which she can be seen attempting a deep oversplit while balancing on two brick columns, loosely holding onto a wall support bar. “Death by oversplit,” she jokingly captioned her Instagram post.

But is it safe?

Dr Shreyas Kathrani, HOD Physiotherapy, Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, explains that oversplits help stretch the hips, thighs, and leg muscles, keeping them flexible. Besides strengthening the stomach and back muscles by forcing the body to stay steady, it also improves balance and body control on uneven surfaces and builds focus and concentration while holding the position.