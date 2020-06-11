Alaya F challenged herself to do this yoga pose; watch video

Alaya F recently attempted one-legged inverted staff pose. (Source: alaya.f/Instagram) Alaya F recently attempted one-legged inverted staff pose. (Source: alaya.f/Instagram)

A while ago, we saw Alaya F attempt the headstand pose. We also saw her attempt upward and downward-dog pose and chakrasana. In her latest attempt, the actor challenged herself to do yet another difficult yoga pose.

The Jawaani Jaaneman actor took to Instagram to post a video of her attempting one-legged inverted pose or Eka Pada Viparita Dandasana, with a variation. “I’ve never really done yoga in my life but it’s been one of my favourite lockdown activities to find yoga videos and poses and try and recreate them. I’m a big believer in doing things over and over and over again until I get it, so here’s a little glimpse into that!” Alaya captioned the video. Watch:

Eka Pada Viparita Dandasana

This is a form of advanced backbend pose. This yoga pose opens up the shoulders, chest and upper back. It strengthens the legs and upper body while stretching the front part of your body. It also increases energy and flexibility, according to yogajournal.com.

How to do Eka Pada Viparita Dandasana

* Lie flat on your back with your feet together and hands by the side of your hips.

* Fold you knees and bring your heels closer to the sitting bones. Your heels should be flat on the floor.

* Bend the elbows and press your palms on the floor. Place the palms comfortably next to your head, with your fingers pointing towards your shoulders.

* Press your feet and palms against the floor and lift your hips off the floor.

* Keeping the crown of your head on the floor, interlace the fingers behind your head and broaden your shoulder blades.

* Gradually, walk each leg out in front of your body until they are almost straight.

* Now gradually lift one leg up and stay in the pose for a few seconds before returning to the starting position.

Attempt this exercise only under the supervision of a yoga trainer.

