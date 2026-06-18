Alaya F unlocks the hollowback headstand on ‘Day 68 of 97 Hard’; expert urges caution

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Alaya F recently shared a glimpse of her acrobatic move as she attempted a hollowback headstand. “The balance Gods have been very kind to me lately! Hollowback headstand unlocked on Day 68 of my 97 Hard,” she shared on Instagram.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal said that this attempt showcased an advanced fitness skill that requires much more than flexibility or courage. “This movement demands a combination of core strength, shoulder stability, balance, body awareness, and control,” she said, adding that, unlike a traditional headstand where the body remains relatively straight, a hollowstand position involves actively engaging the core while maintaining a slight hollow-body shape. This increases the demand on the abdominal muscles, shoulders, and stabilising muscles throughout the body.
Sharing that the biggest requirement for a safe hollowstand headstand is core strength, Goyal said that without adequate core engagement, excess pressure may shift to the neck and cervical spine, increasing the risk of strain or injury. “The shoulders and upper back should be doing a significant amount of the work rather than the neck alone supporting body weight,” she told indianexpress.com.
Another important consideration is shoulder mobility and stability. “Individuals with shoulder weakness, neck pain, cervical issues, vertigo, glaucoma, uncontrolled hypertension, or a history of spinal injuries should be particularly cautious before attempting inversions,” stressed Goyal.
One of the benefits of practicing headstand progressions correctly is improved body control, balance, proprioception, and upper body strength. “Inversions can also challenge coordination and concentration, making them mentally engaging as well as physically demanding,” said Goyal.
However, social media often makes advanced movements appear easier than they actually are. “A hollowstand headstand is not a beginner exercise and typically requires months or even years of foundational training, including planks, hollow holds, shoulder strengthening, and headstand progressions,” contended Goyal.
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Fitness is not about performing the most impressive movement, but about building the strength and stability required to perform it safely.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.