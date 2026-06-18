Alaya F unlocks the hollowback headstand on ‘Day 68 of 97 Hard’; expert urges caution

Alaya F recently shared a glimpse of her acrobatic move as she attempted a hollowback headstand. “The balance Gods have been very kind to me lately! Hollowback headstand unlocked on Day 68 of my 97 Hard,” she shared on Instagram.

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Consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal said that this attempt showcased an advanced fitness skill that requires much more than flexibility or courage. “This movement demands a combination of core strength, shoulder stability, balance, body awareness, and control,” she said, adding that, unlike a traditional headstand where the body remains relatively straight, a hollowstand position involves actively engaging the core while maintaining a slight hollow-body shape. This increases the demand on the abdominal muscles, shoulders, and stabilising muscles throughout the body.