‘A little wobbly still, but I’ll get there’: Alaya F attempts the headstand

Many people feel unsure about, and sometimes even fear, advanced yoga asanas. But, you need not, as with practice comes expertise, a mantra even Alaya F swears by. Recently, the Jawaani Jaaneman actor, who started yoga practice during the pandemic lockdown, gave us a glimpse of her flexibility, strength, and resolve with her first ‘little wobbly’ attempt at Sirsasana or headstand after a gap of two months.

“Wait for it. A little wobbly still but I’ll get there,” she said tagging her yoga trainer Thea Amin Joshi.

Watch.

Her fitness trainer re-shared the video and wrote, “Re-united with one of my favourites. Alaya F, not too bad after a two-month break.”

For the unversed, Sirsasana is known to be an extremely demanding advanced yoga pose that must be done under expert supervision.

Alaya F completes her first headstand (Source: Alaya F/Instagram Stories) Alaya F completes her first headstand (Source: Alaya F/Instagram Stories)

Not too long ago, Alaya also shared a video in which she could be seen doing a variation of a headstand — with a front leg split — on the bed.

“Trying to feel productive without getting out of bed #WaitForIt,” she captioned the post.

This is not all. The 24-year-old also attempted a headstand in May 2020. However, she couldn’t balance it all through.

“Tried shooting something cool for you guys but the universe had different plans,” she captioned the video.

In one of her first social media posts on yoga, she said: “I’ve never done yoga in my life but it’s become my new favourite thing to find cool yoga videos and get super excited when I’m able to do what they’re doing. Watch it till the end!”

Plan to try the headstand? Here’s what to keep in mind.

Headstands, an integral part of advanced yoga practice, help to boost circulation, calm the mind, and strengthen the upper body and core. The inversion exercise also helps strengthen abdominal organs.

Here are some tips for beginners from celebrity nutritionist and yoga enthusiast Rujuta Diwekar.

How to do sirsasana

For this, find a place with a wall. You also need a yoga mat and a blanket.

1. If you are wearing glasses, rings, bangles or a watch, remove them before starting the asana. Keep them far away from the mat so that you do not fall on any of these in case you lose balance.

2. Take one edge of the mat and fold it up to the other side. Repeat it to make another fold. Place the folded mat close to the wall.

3. If you do not have a yoga mat, you can use a blanket.

4. Sit in the vajrasana position (kneel and sit on your legs). Widen your knees slightly and place your elbows parallel to your shoulders on the mat or blanket firmly, keeping your arms extended.

5. Interlock the fingers. Place the crown of your head on the mat or blanket, supporting it with the interlocked fingers.

6. Lift your knees and shoulder blades off the floor gradually.

7. In this position, bring your feet closer to your face such that your head and back are in a straight line and your thighs are placed against your stomach.

8. Lift one leg up, followed by the other. Gradually, try lifting both legs simultaneously. If you are unable to do it, use the wall for support by lifting your legs and placing them against it.

9. When you learn to lift the legs without support, lift them further above your head and extend them.

10. Use the support of the wall to bring your legs down.

