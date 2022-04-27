Alaya F goes ‘back to the grind after eating only cheese and bread for 14 days’

Alaya F, who is back in the country after enjoying a vacation in France, is busy getting back to her yoga practice — proof of which she shared on Instagram. In a video, the Jawaani Jaaneman actor could be seen practicing a headstand — but with a twist.

“Back to the grind with @Pujiwoo after eating only cheese and bread and drinking only wine and piña coladas for 14 days,” she said.

She was seen doing a headstand with leg splits.

For the unversed, Sirsasana is an extremely demanding pose that falls under the realm of advanced yoga.

Not long ago, Alaya had also shared a video doing a variation of a headstand on her bed. She could be seen acing the headstand with front leg split variation.

“Trying to feel productive without getting out of bed #WaitForIt,” she captioned the post.

This is not it. The 24-year-old had also attempted a headstand in May 2020. However, she couldn’t balance her body then. “Tried shooting something cool for you guys but the universe had different plans,” she mentioned in the caption of the video.

“I’ve never done yoga in my life but it’s become my new favourite thing to find cool yoga videos and get super excited when I’m able to do what they’re doing. watch it till the end!” she had shared on Instagram earlier.

New to headstands? Here’s what to keep in mind.

Headstands are a must in your advanced yoga practice to boost circulation, calm the mind, and strengthen the upper body and core. The inversion exercise also helps strengthen abdominal organs.

