Alaya F’s advanced handstand is not for everyone: What you should know before trying it

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Alaya F recently shared a video on Instagram of herself performing a handstand on handstand blocks — a high-level balancing drill commonly used in acrobatics, circus arts, and gymnastics. In the video caption, she wrote, “Feels so good being back, feeling unstoppableeeeeee!”
However, should everyone attempt this in their fitness routine? We spoke to an orthopaedic expert to learn more.
What the expert has to say
An exercise that looks simple on Instagram may not suit everyone, said Dr Pushkar Chawla, Director, Orthopaedics, ShardaCare-Healthcity, adding, “The first thing to consider is your current fitness level, mobility, previous injuries and the purpose of the exercise.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Do not immediately copy the number of repetitions, speed, weights or intensity shown in a reel. Start with a simpler version and gradually increase the difficulty as your body adapts.
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Talking about the handstand on handstand blocks, he suggests that it is essential to have a rock-solid, reliable handstand on the floor and low parallettes, as elevated blocks offer significantly less room for error. Practising with a knowledgeable spotter, just like the trainer present in the clip, or using protective crash mats is critical to ensure safety in case of balance loss.
Additionally, he says proper shoulder, wrist, and core conditioning is vital, along with thoroughly testing the equipment on a flat, non-slip surface to prevent the blocks from tipping. Finally, mastering safe bailout techniques, such as pirouetting out or descending safely onto nearby platforms, is crucial before attempting handstands at this height.
Dr Chawla also mentions precautions to keep in mind.
“You should also avoid exercising through sharp pain, dizziness, unusual breathlessness or significant discomfort. Muscle fatigue or mild exertion can be normal, but pain signals you to stop and reassess. People recovering from an injury, those with joint or back problems, and individuals who have been physically inactive for a long period should be especially cautious and seek professional guidance before attempting advanced movements.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.