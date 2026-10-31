Alaya F’s advanced handstand is not for everyone: What you should know before trying it

Alaya F recently shared a video on Instagram of herself performing a handstand on handstand blocks — a high-level balancing drill commonly used in acrobatics, circus arts, and gymnastics. In the video caption, she wrote, “Feels so good being back, feeling unstoppableeeeeee!”

However, should everyone attempt this in their fitness routine? We spoke to an orthopaedic expert to learn more.

What the expert has to say

An exercise that looks simple on Instagram may not suit everyone, said Dr Pushkar Chawla, Director, Orthopaedics, ShardaCare-Healthcity, adding, “The first thing to consider is your current fitness level, mobility, previous injuries and the purpose of the exercise.”

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.