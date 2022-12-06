Alaya F’s fitness trainer is ‘humbled’ and ‘inspired’ by the actor’s ‘spirit and shining positivity’

Alaya F is extremely particular about her workouts, of which yoga forms an important part. The 25-year-old keeps sharing glimpses from her challenging yoga sessions and sets massive fitness goals on social media. At the same time, she also makes sure to keep it real by also sharing snippets of her struggle through it all.

Now, her yoga educator Puja Thea Amin took to her Instagram Stories to share how she is inspired by the Freddy actor.

“I am always so inspired by your spirit and shining positivity. While I am meant to be the guide here, I am constantly humbled at how much I learn from you and by simply observing you on this journey called life. Keep shining on, my Alaya papaya!” wrote Puja.

Alaya F’s trainer Puja Thea Amin speaks about Alaya (Source: Puja Thea Amin/Instagram Stories) Alaya F’s trainer Puja Thea Amin speaks about Alaya (Source: Puja Thea Amin/Instagram Stories)

The duo are often seen working out together.

Here are some unmissable glimpses.

Recently, Alaya took to Instagram to thank Puja, and wrote, “”Can’t stop, won’t stop. Thank you for always pushing me.”

In another post, she wrote, “I know, I know.. even I’m sick of posting yoga videos but I can’t help myself.”

Previously, too, Alaya shared her experience of having Puja’s support.

“Always growing and learning with @pujiwoo 😄 every time I’m feeling unmotivated in class, the best way to get me focused is to make me try something I’ve never done before! I love competing with myself and seeing how much further I can push my body because it always leaves me surprised and grateful!”

In another post, she was seen doing a clean split.

“Watch till the end because I’m very proud of my very smooth split!😅Feeling powerful today,” she wrote.

She is also fond of a flow routine that helps make the body flexible. Take a look at this video for proof.

Feeling truly inspired? Wait till you watch this one!

