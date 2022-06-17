Alaya F demonstrates an elbow stand; here are its health benefits

If you follow Alaya F on social media, you will know just how big of a fitness enthusiast she is. The actor’s Instagram is peppered with posts about yoga — she demonstrates some impossibly bendy and twisty stretches and asanas from time to time — as well as skincare and travel, making it a very relatable millennial account.

Recently, she posted a video in which she demonstrated an elbow stand, quite impeccably we must add.

Alaya wore a pair of stretchy lilac pants and a sports bra, and leaned against a mirror for support, as she rested her entire body weight on her forearms and elbows. She, of course, took it slow as her weight was on her head, too, which touched the floor.

The Jawaani Jaaneman actor first took her left leg off the mirror, stretching it in the air, followed by the right one. She managed to bend her knees and bring her legs all the way back, near the spine. Check out the video here.

Shared on a Monday, the 24-year-old’s caption read: “Monday morning affirmation: I am happy, healthy and filled with energy!”

According to verywellfit.com, elbow stand is also known as forearm stand and Pincha Mayurasana in yoga. It can strengthen your arms, shoulders, core, and back.

If you practise it every day, it can improve balance, and because it is an inversion, it will lead to an increased flow of blood to the brain, which can help relieve stress.

If you are a beginner, it would be wise if you take it slow and read up well, before attempting it.

