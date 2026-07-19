Alaya F completes the 97 Hard challenge: ‘A love letter to myself’

Alaya F has finally completed her 97 Hard challenge, and we are beyond impressed. For those who don’t know or remember, the 97 Hard is a step up from the viral 75 Hard. But here’s the catch. If you miss even one tiny thing, you reset all the way back to day 1.

Taking to Instagram, the Bollywood actor shared: “On 9/7, I completed my 97 Hard♥️ it’s always been so much more than a challenge, and it’s always been so much deeper than ‘a good body’.. ” It’s always been a love letter to myself.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.