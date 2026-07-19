Alaya F completes the 97 Hard challenge: ‘A love letter to myself’

"On 9/7, I completed my 97 Hard♥️ it’s always been so much more than a challenge...," noted the Bollywood actor.

By: Lifestyle Desk
4 min readNew DelhiJul 19, 2026 12:30 PM IST
Alaya completes 97 Hard challengeAlaya completes 97 Hard challenge. (Source: Instagram/@alayaf)
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Alaya F has finally completed her 97 Hard challenge, and we are beyond impressed. For those who don’t know or remember, the 97 Hard is a step up from the viral 75 Hard. But here’s the catch. If you miss even one tiny thing, you reset all the way back to day 1.

Taking to Instagram, the Bollywood actor shared: “On 9/7, I completed my 97 Hard♥️ it’s always been so much more than a challenge, and it’s always been so much deeper than ‘a good body’.. ” It’s always been a love letter to myself.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

 

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A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

Consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal explained that 75 Hard is a structured discipline program that includes strict daily rules like workouts, hydration, reading, and diet adherence. Extending it to 97 days means pushing both physical and mental limits even further.

What does it entail?

  • 2 workouts a day, every single day (minimum 45 minutes each, and at least one of the two workouts has to be outdoors)
  • Following a clean diet, daily, with zero cheat meals
  • Zero alcohol
  • Drinking 3.8 litres of water daily
  • Reading a minimum of 10 pages of a non-fiction book, daily
  • Taking a progress photo, daily

From a professional lens, Goyal said that the challenge brings to light one’s consistency and sustainability beyond just discipline. “Doing such intense programs back-to-back requires strong recovery, adequate nutrition, and mental balance. Otherwise, it can easily lead to burnout, hormonal stress, or even injuries,” she told indianexpress.com.

And while the body transforms through consistency, recovery, and nourishment more than intensity, without proper rest days and balanced nutrition, even the most disciplined routine can backfire. As such, one’s intention and approach also plays a crucial role in this.

Reflecting on her mindset

The best part of the challenge, according to Goyal, is the fact that initiating even small actions creates momentum. This momentum activates reward pathways in the brain, gradually reinforcing consistency and making the behaviour easier to sustain over time.

“Showing up on days of low motivation still provides a physiological stimulus, whether through movement, circulation or muscle activation. Over time, this repeated exposure builds routine, improves metabolic efficiency and strengthens habit formation,” she explained, adding that consistency in this context becomes a biological adaptation, not just a mental commitment.

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To add to that, Goyal mentioned that the challenge also shifts Alaya’s focus from aesthetic goals to functional and psychological outcomes.

ALSO READ | Alaya F risks ‘death by oversplit’ in latest fitness video; expert cautions ‘significant risk’

In conclusion, the expert reiterates that progress is not built on perfect days but on repeated, imperfect effort.

“When fitness is driven solely by appearance, adherence tends to fluctuate with visible results. However, when the focus moves toward strength, energy levels and overall wellbeing, the behaviour becomes intrinsically rewarding. This shift supports long-term sustainability, as it aligns with how the body feels rather than how it looks,” shared Goyal.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

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