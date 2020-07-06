Alaya F attempts the 50 push-ups challenge; watch

Alaya F just challenged herself to do 50 push-ups. (Source: alaya.f/Instagram) Alaya F just challenged herself to do 50 push-ups. (Source: alaya.f/Instagram)

From headstand to one-legged inverted pose, Jawaani Janeman actor Alaya F has lately been challenging herself to do a range of complex yoga poses.

This time, the budding actor took up the 50-push ups challenge — which is, doing 50 push-ups without a break. “There was a time in my life when I could do 46 push ups in one minute…but these days my arms want to die after doing just 10,” Alaya wrote on Instagram alongside the video in which she is seen attempting the challenge.

Doing 50 push-ups at one go is no joke. And even though Alaya gets tired in between, she manages to complete the challenge without giving up. And that is some inspiration. Watch the video:

Earlier, we saw cricketer Hardik Pandya acing an advanced variation of the push-ups by jumping during the act and moving forward.

Push-ups work on triceps, pectoral muscles and shoulders and strengthen the upper body. They also work on the lower back and core. This exercise is done in the plank position by lowering and raising the body using the arms.

Would you like to take up this challenge?

