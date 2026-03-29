‘It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s just me being silly again’: Alaya F defies gravity with aerial yoga to kickstart her week

Alaya F has started her week upside down once again, this time hanging from the ceiling with resistance bands as support. “It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s just me being silly again😛” she mentioned in the caption of her Instagram post, while getting the benefits of aerial yoga.

Prashant Singh, a certified Iyengar Yoga practitioner in Bengaluru, shared that aerial yoga, blending elements of traditional yoga, Pilates, and dance with the support of a hammock, offers a range of benefits that can enhance both physical and mental well-being. “The bands allow for deeper stretches and more effective muscle engagement, leading to improved flexibility and strength. This can be especially beneficial for those in rehabilitation, as the support helps in executing movements safely,” he said.

He added that aerial yoga is excellent for spinal health. Inversions and hanging poses relieve pressure on the spinal discs, which can reduce back pain and improve posture. This is particularly advantageous for those with chronic back issues.

According to Singh, the varied movements and inverted poses in aerial yoga enhance blood flow, he states, promoting cardiovascular health and reducing swelling in the lower extremities. The mindfulness required in aerial yoga helps reduce stress and anxiety. “Focus on balance and controlled movements encourages a meditative state, improving mental clarity as well,” he suggested, adding that aerial yoga also helps you lose weight because it engages your muscles to complete the yoga poses while you are in the air.

This can help you build toned and lean muscles while you burn body fat. The practice challenges your whole body to do more. Slowly and gradually, it will improve your metabolic rate. “Regular practice will keep your metabolism high and will maintain it throughout the day,” he told indianexpress.com.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

What should you keep in mind?

Safety is paramount, especially for beginners. Singh shared some key considerations to keep in mind:

Proper Setup: Ensure the hammock is securely installed using strong anchor points and appropriate rigging equipment. Regularly check the fabric’s integrity and weight limits.

Professional Guidance: Start with a certified instructor to learn proper techniques and transitions. This reduces the risk of injury and helps build confidence in using the bands.

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Warm-Up: A thorough warm-up is essential to prepare the muscles and joints. Incorporate dynamic stretches and gentle yoga poses to increase blood flow and flexibility.

Listen to Your Body: Pay attention to your body’s signals. Avoid pushing through pain and take breaks as needed. Aerial yoga can be intense, and it’s important to progress at your own pace.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.