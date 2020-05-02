Alaya F aces difficult yoga asanas proving her flexibility; watch video

Alaya F posted a workout video. (Source: alaya.f/Instagram) Alaya F posted a workout video. (Source: alaya.f/Instagram)

Jawaani Jaaneman actor Alaya F just left us awestruck with her flexibility by acing various yoga poses. The starlet recently gave us a sneak peek into her yoga workout routine.

In a video she posted on Instagram, Alaya can be seen attempting a variety of yoga asanas. The video begins with Alaya in the downward-dog yoga pose, followed by upward-facing dog pose. Returning to the downward-dog pose, she does a single leg lift, followed by chakrasana or upward-facing bow pose.

“I’ve never done yoga in my life but it’s become my new favourite thing to find cool yoga videos and get super excited when I’m able to do what they’re doing…,” the actor captioned her video. Take a look:

How to do the yoga asanas

Downward-dog pose

Get on all fours with your arms aligned directly under shoulders and knees under your hips. Stretch the elbows, spread your fingers wide and press firmly through your palms. Lift your knees such that your pelvis is up towards the ceiling. Gradually straighten your legs without locking your knees. Your body should be in the shape of ‘A’. Keep your shoulder blades firm against your back. Keep your head between the arms.

Upward-facing dog pose

Lie flat with the front side of your body on the floor. Stretch the legs with the top of your feet on the floor. Spread your palms on the floor beside your waist such that your forearms are relatively perpendicular to the floor. Pushing your arms towards the floor, lift up your torso and your legs slightly off the floor. Keep your arms straight, and thighs and shoulder blades firm. Look straight ahead or tip the head back slightly.

Downward-dog single lift

Get in the downward dog pose. Now, with your arms and legs straight, lift your right leg back and high up in the air. Internally rotate your lifted leg so that your knee and top of your foot point down toward the mat.

Chakrasana

Lie flat on your back on the floor. Keep your feet hip-width apart and your hands behind your shoulders. Press your feet and palms and lift your entire body off the floor. Allow your head to hang gently. While finishing the exercise bend your arms and legs and gently lower your back on the ground.

