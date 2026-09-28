Akshay Kumar walks on his hands in throwback video: ‘Superman he is’

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Awarapan actor and video jockey Salil Acharya recently shared an old video of Akshay Kumar doing a handstand walk at a live event. Wishing him on his birthday recently, Salil wrote, “I’m a day late but … @akshaykumar sir … we need to do this again … #happybirthdayakshaykumar … superman he is…Ps : back when events were crazy fun”
Kumar has long been known for his commitment to fitness, and this clip of him performing handstand walks reminds us of the strength, balance, and body control required for advanced bodyweight training.
Unlike a regular handstand, where a person holds the body upside down, a moving or walking handstand requires the individual to shift their entire body weight from one hand to the other while moving forward. “The exercise demands exceptional coordination because the hands effectively become the body’s “feet”, supporting almost the entire body weight,” said consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
The movement heavily challenges the shoulders, arms, and upper back, particularly the muscles that stabilise the shoulder joint. “The triceps help maintain straight arms, while the wrists and forearms constantly make small adjustments to control balance. However, the upper body is only one part of the equation. A strong core is essential to keep the body aligned and prevent excessive arching through the lower back,” said Goyal.
Goyal described that moving handstands also requires excellent balance and proprioception, which is the body’s ability to understand where it is positioned in space. “Every small movement of the hand, wrist and shoulder has to be coordinated with the rest of the body to prevent losing balance.”
From a fitness perspective, practising handstands can improve upper-body strength, shoulder stability, core control, balance and body awareness. “But this is not an exercise most people should attempt immediately. A moving handstand is an advanced skill that usually requires building up from basic strength exercises, plank variations and wall-supported handstands before progressing to a freestanding handstand and eventually handstand walking,” said Goyal.
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Safety is particularly important because falling incorrectly can put stress on the wrists, shoulders, neck and head. “Beginners should practise with appropriate supervision, adequate space and preferably a wall or trained coach,” said Goyal.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.