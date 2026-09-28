Akshay Kumar walks on his hands in throwback video: ‘Superman he is’

Awarapan actor and video jockey Salil Acharya recently shared an old video of Akshay Kumar doing a handstand walk at a live event. Wishing him on his birthday recently, Salil wrote, “I’m a day late but … @akshaykumar sir … we need to do this again … #happybirthdayakshaykumar … superman he is…Ps : back when events were crazy fun”

Kumar has long been known for his commitment to fitness, and this clip of him performing handstand walks reminds us of the strength, balance, and body control required for advanced bodyweight training.

Unlike a regular handstand, where a person holds the body upside down, a moving or walking handstand requires the individual to shift their entire body weight from one hand to the other while moving forward. “The exercise demands exceptional coordination because the hands effectively become the body’s “feet”, supporting almost the entire body weight,” said consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal.