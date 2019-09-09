From Taekwondo to swimming with weights: Learn the art of staying fit from Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar, who celebrates his 52nd birthday today, has been a fitness inspiration for many across the world. From being trained in martial arts and Muay Thai to holding a black belt in Taekwondo, the actor follows a disciplined life and likes to mix different workout routines to add variety to his fitness regimen. As someone who believes in functional fitness — which train your muscles to work together and prepare them for daily tasks by enabling common movements one might do at home, at work or in sports — the Padman actor is often seen sharing fitness videos of him doing martial arts, yoga, meditation, basketball, trekking, kick boxing, climbing staircase, swimming and gym.

In his interviews, he has often been quoted as saying that he begins his day at 4.30 am, finishes his last meal around 7 pm and likes to go to bed at least two hours after the meal.

On his birthday, we take a look at some workouts that he was seen performing recently.

Sharing a video of Kumar, wife Twinkle Khanna pointed out how fitness is an amalgamation of skill, agility, discipline and spirit. “This is why, he’s my Bae! Fitness=agility+skill+discipline+spirit-puffy gym muscles :) #When2BlackBeltsSpar,” she captioned the video.

In the video, he can be seen practising Taekwondo moves with a fellow black belt. Taekwondo is known to improve muscle tone and appearance; increase strength and stamina; improve confidence and self-esteem; improve flexibility, agility and reflexes; concentration and focus and help in greater self-discipline.

In this video, the Khiladi actor can be seen holding on to a hanging bar for a 100-second challenge in London. Passive hang stretch are known to improve grip strength, shoulder stability and health, traction or maintain a healthy spine and better posture.

Sharing the post, Khanna commented how Khiladi Kumar is “Just hanging in there! Not happy with hitting the Forbes list- he wants to make a quick 100 pounds here as well :) #GoofingAround”

Cycling is known to improve strength, balance and coordination, and Kumar was seen showing off his swift moves in the deserts of Jaisalmer. He went a step ahead and was seen doing no-hands cycling.

“Feeling free like you couldn’t believe!! Working my #Core as I cycle No-handed on the deserted roads of Jaisalmer. Life is about Balance & Stability, as Functional as this may be, PLEASE don’t try this on the Roads????? ?#FitIndia #RiseWithTheSun #Om ?” he captioned the post.

Exercising is all about strengthening each part of the body. Stressing on how even the neck needs to be exercised, Kumar posted a video of doing neck exercise in Jaisalmer. Aerobic exercises increase blood flow to the muscles and soft tissues of the neck and upper back, which can help loosen the muscles and increase range of motion.

From the sets of Housefull 4, he captioned the post, “Always been a fan of mornings…even more beautiful here in Jaisalmer. Doing a neck exercise today and I personally love exercising outdoors as it helps boost the body, mind and mood. What about you guys? #FitIndia”

Swimming is considered to be a great workout as it helps build core strength. Kumar shared a video of himself swimming with weights and mentioned how besides helping to beat the scorching heat, swimming helps in toning and strengthening legs.

As a fitness activity, swimming is known to keep your heart rate up, builds endurance, muscle strength and helps maintain cardiovascular fitness which is necessary for a healthy weight, healthy heart and lungs. “It is important to be good at swimming to attempt it with weights,” the actor cautioned in his post.