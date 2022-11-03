Watch: Akshay Kumar’s ‘best mornings’ start like this

Akshay Kumar is, undoubtedly, one of the best in the industry — a fact he proves time and again. In a similar vein, the Ram Setu actor recently took to Instagram to share a video of himself doing what looked like swinging pull-ups.

“My best mornings are those that start like this. Yours?” he captioned the social media post. In the video, which is proof of the 55-year-old’s commitment to fitness, Akshay is seen hanging and swinging between bars.

Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

To know more about Akshay’s impressive workout, we reached out to an expert who told us that the actor is doing the ‘monkey bar exercise’, which involves swinging the lower body back and forth with each repetition to generate a momentum that helps to perform high-rep sets and turns the back-building pull-up into a core exercise. “The monkey bar exercise is entirely a core exercise to improve your strength,” Aditya Chaudhary, fitness expert at Tone Op, told indianexpress.com.

“This exercise, which helps to focus on the abs, is a great and fun way to strengthen the upper body. This exercise works best on the shoulders, back, arms and grips which is why it is mostly included in military training,” Chaudhary added.

According to Chaudhary, it helps

*Develop strength and muscles

*Establish good balance and posture

*Builds confidence

Also Read | Not a fitness freak? Follow these simple steps to stay healthy

Calling it a “great belly-flattener exercise”, fitness expert and registered dietitian Garima Goyal told indianexpress.com, “The aim of these types of workouts is to maximise the calories burned, and increase the heart rate quickly before you recover and push yourself again. These exercises have an ‘after burn’ effect, too. This means that even after your workout has ended, you need more oxygen for recovery, which boosts the body’s metabolism and you burn more calories.”

How to do this pullup variation?

*Grab the pull-up bar with your palms down, shoulder-width apart.

Advertisement

*Hang on to the pullup bar with straight arms and your legs off the floor. Lower yourself until the arms are straight. Swing.

*Apply force to grab the next bar. Swing. Continue till the reps are finished.

What to keep in mind?

It is advised to start with a basic monkey bar exercise and slowly increase the pace to advance training, suggested Chaudhary.

Advertisement

If you are keen to do such High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), keep these points in mind, according to Goyal

*Before performing such exercises, have a snack made of moderate-to-high carbohydrate and some protein such as smoothies made of milk and banana or peanut butter with figs or low fat Greek yoghurt with fresh fruits.

*Post HIIT, consume protein-rich recovery foods such as dairy products, eggs, and omega 3 rich foods such as fishes etc — within 30 minutes to one hour of exercise.

*Don’t forget to sip water continuously during, before, and after HIIT workouts

This is, however, not the first time Akshay has set fitness goals. The star, who wakes up by 4.30 am everyday, per his conversation with Kapil Sharma on The Kapil Sharma Show, the actor revealed that he follows a disciplined life and likes to mix different workout routines to add variety to his fitness regimen.

Advertisement

A believer of functional fitness, Akshay prefers working out the muscles by enabling common movements one might do at home, at work, or in sports.

Here are some other videos of the fitness enthusiast that you just cannot miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

In this one, he could be seen cycling at dawn.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

“Feeling free like you couldn’t believe!! Working my #Core as I cycle No-handed on the deserted roads of Jaisalmer. Life is about Balance & Stability, as Functional as this may be, PLEASE don’t try this on the Roads????? ?#FitIndia #RiseWithTheSun #Om ?” he captioned the post.

Advertisement

He loves to take a dip in the swimming pool, too!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Feeling inspired, much?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!