Ajinkya Rahane’s fitness mantra: ‘I love sweets but never believed in extreme dieting’

Ajinkya Rahane has spent years performing at the highest level of cricket, but if you ask him about food, his answer is surprisingly relatable: he loves sweets and enjoys all kinds of food. The challenge, he says, was never about giving up favourite dishes; it was about learning how to maintain balance over a long career.

Speaking about his lifestyle and fitness approach, Rahane told Indian Express that after playing professional cricket for 14–15 years, he realised that consistency mattered far more than strict rules. “I love to eat all kinds of food, including sweets. Controlling that is difficult, but maintaining balance is very important,” he said.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Rahane, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket and all formats of the game, recalled how early in his career he did not know much about nutrition or training. Over the years, however, he began paying close attention to how his body responded to different foods and exercises.

“Initially, I had no idea what kind of exercises I should do or what I should eat. But with playing, I got to know my body better. I was always focused on how my body reacted — which exercise suited me, which food made me feel different. That became my guide,” the 38-year-old said in Hindi during Idea Exchange.

Unlike many athletes who follow highly structured eating schedules, Rahane said he was not overly strict about carbohydrates, protein timing, or eliminating certain foods. His goal was simply to maintain a healthy lifestyle without losing the enjoyment that comes with eating.

“I was never that strict when it came to diet. I always wanted to maintain my diet and my lifestyle. And also the fun factor. Sometimes you feel like eating sweets — maybe once a month, maybe not for six months. I always believed in balance,” he said, adding, “A fixed rule doesn’t work. Your body tells you when it needs something, and I always respected that. I ate what my body needed.”

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His training philosophy has followed a similar pattern. Rather than focusing on heavy lifting, Rahane prioritised speed, agility, flexibility, and power—qualities that directly helped him on the cricket field.

“My training was very simple. I focused a lot on speed running, agility, and power. Karate helped me a lot. I did Karate and Judo when I was younger, and that improved my flexibility. I never focused much on heavy lifting because I wanted to stay flexible, not stiff on the ground.”

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When it comes to comfort food, Rahane does not look for anything fancy. His favourite meal is deeply rooted in his Maharashtrian upbringing.

“My favourite is matki chi usal and bhakri (sprouted moth beans curry and millet flatbread). I come from a Maharashtrian family, and that’s what I grew up eating. Homemade food is my comfort food any day.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.