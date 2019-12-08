Want to have healthy spine? Learn fitness mantra from Pooja Batra

Pooja Batra on the importance of spinal health. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Pooja Batra on the importance of spinal health. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

When we talk about spinal health, one of the glaring issues that are often discussed is back pain. It is quite surprising that the top search trends for spinal health take us to low back pain, effects of back pain and back pain. Precisely why doctors and fitness experts suggest the importance of strengthening the spine and keeping health issues at bay. Actor and fitness enthusiast Pooja Batra recently shared a post that caught our attention, and here’s why you should pay heed.

Take a look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Batra Shah (@poojabatra) on Nov 15, 2019 at 6:50pm PST

Seen doing a backbend, the 43-year-old actor captioned the post, “Spinal health is essential to overall wellness and healthy ageing. A healthy spine can help maximise energy and breathing, and prevent #backpain, #osteoporotic vertebral fractures and #kyphosis.”

Counting the effects of poor posture on one’s health, she added, “Poor postural habits can cause the spine to collapse on itself, lose muscle tone and become compressed. When spinal movement is lost, the vertebrae no longer receive the stimulation necessary to stay strong, and bone density begins to decrease. The shortening of the spine over time can also cause joint spaces to become narrow, further reducing movement. keep the back healthy through your yoga practice.”

With the backbend, the Virasat actor can be seen stretching her hips and opening up her shoulders and chest. The yoga asana is also known to build strength and power in the legs, arms and back muscles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Batra Shah (@poojabatra) on Oct 7, 2019 at 6:06pm PDT

Here’s how to keep your spine healthy

*Regular exercise can keep off excess weight and strengthen the core muscles in the back and abdomen. Targeted stretches as well as safe aerobic activities such as walking, bicycling, swimming and yoga can help.

*The discs in the lower spine are more stressed while sitting as compared to standing. So long periods of sitting can create or aggravate a painful back condition. Moreover, when sitting at a desk and/or looking at a computer screen, our natural tendency is to slouch and lean forward, stressing our lumbar discs even more. Therefore, one needs to be mindful of their posture at all times – especially while seated at your desk at work. Make needed adjustments to your chair and computer screen, make sure you have the proper lumbar support and stretch and warm your muscles before any physical activity.

Avoid lifting heavy objects whenever possible, and always use correct bending, twisting and lifting techniques.

*Eat a balanced diet that includes anti-inflammatory foods and vitamin D to keep your bones strong. If you encounter lots of stress on a daily basis, find ways to relax and loosen your back and neck muscles at the end of each day.

*Be realistic about your exercise routine, and avoid overdoing it with repetitive movements that can lead to muscle strains and sprains.

*Treat strains and sprains that do occur with rest, ice, compression and elevation as soon as possible, and consult a medical professional if your pain is recurring or persists more than two weeks.

*Consider buying a better, more supportive mattress or trying a new sleeping position if you have trouble with your back in the morning.

*If you already suffer from chronic back pain issues, take adequate precaution and consult your medical practitioner for further guidance.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd