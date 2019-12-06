Pump up the adrenaline like Katrina Kaif to stay fit and fab

Katrina Kaif gives major fitness goals with her recent gym outing. (Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Katrina Kaif gives major fitness goals with her recent gym outing. (Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Many times, when one is pinched for time and is trying to squeeze in a workout into a busy schedule, they tend to skip the warm-up routine thinking that the main routine is more important. And if you too aren’t paying attention to warm-ups before moving on to the main exercises — whether it is while doing yoga or at the gym — it could lead to various issues for the body.

If you aren’t convinced why warm-ups are necessary, here’s some motivation straight from actor Katrina Kaif, who is known to be one of the fittest in Bollywood.

Recently seen training with celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala and fitness coach Reza Katani, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor shared a post where she described her workout as “madness”, and we couldn’t agree more.

Take a look!

It is well-known that Kaif’s routine consists of functional training, Pilates and cardio, which are boosted by exercises using TRX, Bosu, powerplate, kettlebells, medicine and swiss balls. However, what forms the main part of her exercise routine is warm-ups.

In the videos posted, she can be seen doing push-ups, squats, lunges and one-leg push-ups using different equipments, including kettlebells.

Dressed in a white top and gym tights, the Bharat actor can be seen pulling off some simple warm-up routines with a twist (read challenges) to add more variety to her regime.

Here’s why prepping up with a warm-up is quintessential

*A warm-up activity serves two major purposes — to enhance performance and prevent injury. As a consequence, a warm-up is both physical and mental.

*A good warm-up routine before any exercise is as important as the workout itself because a warm-up session lasting five to 10 minutes can get the heart rate up, raise the body temperature and flex the muscles and joints for the exercises ahead.

*A greater level of blood reaching the muscles involved in the activity aids in the delivery of the important fuels such as glucose and free fatty acids required for energy production.

*Warming up increases the suppleness of the muscle which enhances the mechanical efficiency and power of the exercising muscles.

*Warming up helps to ensure that the cardiovascular system (heart and blood vessels) is given time to adjust to the body’s increased demands for blood and oxygen when more strenuous activities are performed.

Here’s how to warm-up right

For best results, start slowly, then pick up the pace. Many warm-up routines focus on cardio and range-of-motion exercises, such as jumping jacks and lunges.

However, don’t forget to cool down; here’s how

After your workout, it is best to spend five to 10 minutes cooling down or stretching through a sequence of slow movements. This helps prevent muscle cramps and dizziness while gradually slowing your breathing and heart rate. An effective cool-down also includes stretching exercises to relax and lengthen muscles throughout your body and improve your range of motion. To get the most out of these exercises, hold each stretch for 10 to 30 seconds. The longer you can hold a stretch, the better for improving your flexibility. As with the warm-up, it’s best to flow from one stretch to the next without rests in between.

All set to warm-up?

