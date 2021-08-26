Simple posture corrections to prevent injuries while working from home

The Covid-19 pandemic has restricted all of us to our homes. The prolonged lockdown and work from home situation have further confined us all to our beds and couches due to lack of proper workstation set up at home. Most of our time is spent in front of our laptops or computers, leading to back pain, neck pain and poor posture.

Bad posture while sitting can lead to neck, shoulder and spine injury, according to the physical therapist, Dr Hemakshi Basu. In a video posted by fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, Dr Basu can be seen explaining how we can make corrections in our posture while using laptops or computers. Take a look.

When you are sitting

While sitting on a chair, push your buttocks behind. Pull your chair in front. Relax your elbows and support them on the table in front of you. Relax your shoulders. Now work.

When you are lying down

Dr Basu said, “You shouldn’t be using your laptop lying in bed. But if you have to, follow these steps”.