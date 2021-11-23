Ayurvedic expert shares ‘8 swaps’ for sustainable weight loss

Many people work extremely hard to lose excess weight. However, losing weight can sometimes get daunting as it requires immense dedication and consistency. But, it must be known that it is not just heavy workouts and diet that aid weight loss, certain simple lifestyle factors can also be extremely effective.

If you are someone who wants to lose weight effectively, you must adopt some lifestyle swaps that will aid the process. Ayurveda expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar recently suggested few such alternatives that can be “the real game-changer when it comes to sustainable weight loss“.

Check out the post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Dixa Bhavsar (@drdixa_healingsouls)

“They (lifestyle swaps) make sure you don’t regain the weight you’ve lost over a period of time with determination and consistency in following healthy lifestyle changes,” she said.

ALSO READ | Trying to lose weight fast? Dietician suggests five simple ways

Incorporate these healthy swaps in your routine for sustainable weight loss, as suggested by the expert.

White sugar with jaggery

White sugar is just empty calories while jaggery is nutrient-rich.

Coldwater with warm water

Warm water helps ignite your digestive fire (agni) and keeps it optimum. Also, it improves metabolism as it’s easier to digest.

No movement with 5,000-10,000 steps daily

Staying active (walking 5,000-10,000 steps) throughout the day keeps your body active, flexible and blood circulation optimum.

Fruit juices with eating fruits

When you consume fruit juices, you lose the fibre and as it is liquid, you tend to drink more. When you chew your fruits, their digestion begins right from your mouth and the fibre is intact so you’ll eat them in proportion.

Skipping lunch with having good lunch

Never skip lunch as 10 to 2 pm is the best time to have a moderate to heavy meal (as its pitta kala, and metabolism is optimum during that time).

Heavy and late dinner with a light, early dinner

After sunset, metabolism reduces so the dinner should be light and early (best before 8 pm).

Ignoring sleep with heavy sound sleep

Your liver detoxifies when you sleep so ignoring sleep is the best way to delay your weight loss. Sleep before 10 pm if you want to see a quick result in weight loss.

Sedentary life with daily exercise

Exercise plays a major role in sustainable weight loss when incorporated with proper sleep, managing stress and healthy food choices. So, make sure you’re active — choose whatever works for you — yoga, walks, jog, cycling, gym, weights, HIIT, swimming, etc.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!