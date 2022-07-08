Expert who helped Aditya Narayan lose ‘six kg in six weeks’ shares the singer’s diet and fitness routine

Aditya Narayan often shares glimpses of his fitness sessions on Instagram. Now, the 34-year-old playback singer, who recently embraced fatherhood, has opened up about looking and feeling “smashing” after losing weight.

“Thank you for providing the best diet and nutrition during the past couple of months to make me look and feel smashing for my upcoming music videos, and life in general. Lost 6 kgs in 6 weeks!” he wrote in a note for his physician, Dr Vishakha Shivdasani, on Instagram.

In response, Dr Vishakha commented, “You are looking super fit in your new videos.”

Aditya Narayan thanked his nutritionist Dr Vishakha (Source: Dr Vishakha/Instagram Stories) Aditya Narayan thanked his nutritionist Dr Vishakha (Source: Dr Vishakha/Instagram Stories)

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Dr Vishakha revealed that Aditya had contacted her as he wanted to look leaner in his new album. “He wanted to lose at least 5 kgs; but I told him that weight loss was incidental and that we would instead concentrate on fat loss — something that would make him look toned. In reality, it is also a healthy way of losing weight,” she shared.

Further, Dr Vishakha, who specialises in reversing obesity, type 2 diabetes, PCOS, and other lifestyle ailments, shared the details of his diet and fitness routine.

Since he used to shoot at odd hours, he always needed his energy to be “very high”, said Dr Vishakha. “So, his meals were devised in a way that his sugar levels were always under control. The time for consumption of carbs, protein, and their types — all was fixed, depending on his schedule,” said Dr Vishakha.

The expert also revealed that while Aditya began his weight loss plan with four meals, including a protein supplement in-between, it was brought down to three meals — breakfast, lunch and dinner. “When his shoots became less intense, we dropped the protein supplement,” said Dr Vishakha, adding that she doesn’t “believe in eating every two hours or in-between”. “I find the concept flawed, and there is enough medical evidence to suggest that,” she added.

The physician further stressed the need for rehydration, and said that “ample water means ample electrolytes”. “For people who work for long hours, supplements or steroids are not needed. Their nutrient requirements need to be met through natural supplements from food. This was the case with him too,” she shared while mentioning that she also had to “work around his food allergies“.

She further shared that Aditya likes to “eat homemade food”, and as such, “my advice to him was to eat whatever he craves for but with a slight tweak. For example, if he wants pasta, he can have zucchini pasta, or if he wants rice, he can eat cauliflower rice.”

Elucidating, she added: “His diet is simple — in the morning, he can eat whatever as he usually burns all of it, but the second-half of the day has to be kept lighter. Instead of the amount of calories to be burnt, or the amount of food to be eaten in a day, I stress on food combinations. If one can manage that, then they don’t need a diet chart in life. Carbs with one kind of protein and vegetables works every time,” she expressed.

Revealing that Aditya goes to the gym 5-6 days a week and works out for one-and-a-half hour every day, Dr Vishakha said that he understands the importance of training right. “He doesn’t over-train as it has other implications,” she said, while sharing that he plans to “reduce 3-4 kilos” more. “He can see the fat percentage going down. But the stress is always on organic fat loss. He is extremely motivated,” she mentioned.

