Aditi Rao Hydari nails Kalari kick; know about the exercise

Aditi Rao Hydari posted a video of her doing Kalari kick. (Source: aditiraohydari/Instagram) Aditi Rao Hydari posted a video of her doing Kalari kick. (Source: aditiraohydari/Instagram)

Aditi Ro Hydari is honing her martial art skills; her latest video on Instagram is proof. In the video she posted, the fitness enthusiast is seen acing very high kicks while maintaining perfect balance.

“Kicking those blues away while trying to not fall flat on my face,” the Padmaavat actor wrote on Instagram. Watch the video:

Aditi’s exercise is part of the Kalari practice. Also known as Kalaripayattu, this is a form of Indian martial art known to have originated in Kerala. It is also known to be the oldest surviving martial art form in India.

The practitioners of Kalari are known to have intricate knowledge of pressure points on the human body and heating techniques, incorporating Ayurveda and yoga. According to ayurvedayogavilla.com, it is a holistic form of training for the body — involving dynamic skills of attack and defence — and the mind.

Kalari kicks

Kalari leg exercise involves a lot of strength and flexibility. Some of the basic kicks include straight swing (ner kaal), diagonal swing (kon kaal) and circle swing (veethu kaal), followed by straight swing with turns into the advanced level. One round of kicks usually means going all along the length of kalari (the training place) forth and back. Changing the direction of movement is called transition.

In the video, Aditi does ner kaal. Would you like to try the exercise too?

