‘Last nine months have been gruelling but life-changing’: Adarsh Gourav on his fitness transformation

Actors have to often train and go on diets to lose and also gain weight, depending on what their films demand. Many of them also share their fitness transformations on social media to motivate their fans, while also keeping them updated.

As such, the celebrity who has been relentlessly working out for the past nine months is Adarsh Gourav.

ALSO READ | Adarsh Gourav looks sharp in his latest looks

In his first Instagram reel, The White Tiger ace actor revealed how is efforts have started to bear fruits, as he acknowledged the hard work of his fitness instructors.

Take a look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adarsh Gourav (@gouravadarsh)

“Transformation: My last nine months have been gruelling but life-changing. No (junk food and desserts) and showing up to train six days a week. @aslamshah_fitness from @qcagefit helped me crack my first muscle up, my first pull over and pushed me everyday to my absolute limits. I had an incredible eight months with him! The last one month, I’ve been training with @robin_behl14 and @karansawhney11 and I can swear by their discipline and commitment. Supremely excited for everything we plan on achieving. Long way to go but also wanted to make and edit my first reel,” he mentioned.

In the reel, he can be seen starting his journey on March 29, 2021 with pull ups, weight lifting, resistance training etc. His December 23 picture shows him flaunting a toned and sculpted body.

As per reports, he has been training for his next international film, Extrapolations.

The actor, currently in New York, also shared a glimpse of his workout.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adarsh Gourav (@gouravadarsh)

According to Dr Nandan Joshi, head, nutrition science and medical affairs, Danone India, good muscle health is a combination of good muscle mass, strength and endurance. “A diet deficient in protein can accelerate the wear and tear of muscles, therefore it is important to replenish your protein levels daily. An average adult needs approximately 55g of protein daily,” he mentioned.

Consuming quality protein in adequate amount is very important. “For example, vegetarian sources of protein have lower quantity of one of these amino acids – lysine, threonine or methionine, and it is important to eat certain foods in combination to get all essential amino acids,” Dr Joshi noted.

There are certain food groups which are enriched with high quantity of protein, and consumption of these foods is needed to meet the protein requirement.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!