Actor Saiyami Kher completes half marathon while recovering from ankle injury; expert weighs in

Actor Saiyami Kher, 34, recently revealed that she missed out on a full marathon owing to an ankle injury. Despite that, she attempted to run a half marathon, which she completed. “I’ve always believed running is the best way to discover a place. You notice the sunrise a little differently. You hear strangers cheering like they’ve known you forever. You feel the sea breeze. You see a city wake up with the coolest vibe! The @goldcoastmarathon gave me all that and more! Without a doubt, one of the most breathtaking routes I’ve ever run. I did the HM because I am recovering from an ankle injury, but I can’t wait to come back and do the full. For me, I run because I enjoy a new place, the vibe…I am never chasing a personal best, but for those of you who are, this route should definitely be on your list. It’s a very fast route and great weather,” Kher, who ran in Australia’s Queensland, noted in an Instagram post.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

But should you really run a half marathon while in recovery?

Dr Gazanfar Patel, senior consultant, orthopaedic minimally invasive/robotic joint replacement and sports medicine specialist, Wockhardt Hospitals Mumbai Central, said while the determination is commendable, running with an ankle injury is usually not a good idea. “Pain signals that something is wrong. Continuing to run can turn a minor sprain or ligament strain into a more serious tear. It can also delay healing or even lead to chronic ankle instability. The excitement of race day or the rush of adrenaline can mask pain, leading people to underestimate the severity of the injury. Finishing the race may feel like an accomplishment, but it often leads to a longer recovery,” said Dr Patel.

Some symptoms should always be taken seriously. Dr Patel noted that if there is significant swelling, bruising, an inability to bear weight, ongoing pain, a feeling that the ankle is “giving way,” or tenderness over the bones, physical activity should stop right away. “These signs could mean a ligament tear, tendon injury, or even a fracture. Continuing to exercise despite these warning signs increases the risk of further damage and may extend recovery time,” said Dr Patel.

Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Freepik) Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Freepik)

Is it ever safe to participate in a marathon with an ankle injury?

It depends on the nature and severity of the injury. “A mild strain evaluated by a doctor that has healed well and is pain-free during movement may allow for a gradual return to running. However, taking part in a long-distance event with ongoing pain, swelling, or instability is not advisable. Each injury should be looked at individually, and it’s best to get clearance from an orthopaedic specialist or sports medicine expert before returning to endurance activities,” said Dr Patel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saiyami Kher (@saiyami)

What should runners do after an ankle injury, and how can they return safely to training?

Focus on reducing pain and swelling through rest, ice, compression, and elevation. Follow this with a suitable rehabilitation program.

“Recovery should continue even after the pain goes away. Strengthening the muscles around the ankle, improving balance, and restoring flexibility are crucial to prevent future injuries. A gradual return to running, starting with walking and short, low-intensity runs before increasing distance or speed, is much safer than jumping back into full training right away,” said Dr Patel.

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Listening to the body’s signals is important; persistent pain is a reason to pause and seek medical attention, not something to ignore.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.