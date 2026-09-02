Nimisha Sajayan gained 14 kg for a role: Why her weight loss journey was tougher

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Actor Nimisha Sajayan recently documented her weight transformation for her latest film, Babita Singh Reporting. “Gained almost 14 kgs for this character(58 kgs to 72 kgs) And honestly, the weight loss journey that followed was a whole different story. The first 10 days were probably the toughest. No proper sleep, crazy mood swings, exhaustion, frustration… and so many moments where I genuinely felt like I couldn’t do it. There were days I would literally sit in front of my trainer and cry, saying, “I can’t do this anymore,” she penned in a note on Instagram.
Thanking her trainer, Sajayan said, “@ali_shifas_vs if it wasn’t for you..I honestly think I would have given up. You were my rock throughout this entire journey. You pushed me when I needed that extra push, encouraged me when I wanted to give up and patiently reminded me to trust the process. You never judged me for the bad days or made me feel guilty for struggling. You were simply there every single day. There were days when I was frustrated, tired and ready to quit. But somehow… you always found a way to make me show up the next day and try again. Looking back, I realise the journey wasn’t just about losing the weight…. It was about patience, trusting the process, and most importantly, having the right person beside you. You made my struggle feel so much easier just by being there. To my best trainer, my biggest cheerleader, my constant support system, THANK YOU, Shifukka, for believing in me even on the days I stopped believing in myself. Couldn’t have done this without you.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
To understand more about weight loss transformations, we reached out to Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals Thane, who said that both phases place a different kind of demand on the body. “Intentional weight gain often involves eating more calories than the body needs, while losing that weight requires creating a calorie deficit. When these changes happen over a short period, the person may experience fluctuations in energy, appetite, sleep, digestion and mood. The bigger concern is not the number on the weighing scale, but whether the process is affecting muscle mass, metabolic health and overall nutrition,” Sheikh told indianexpress.com.
When someone suddenly cuts their calorie intake while increasing exercise, the body needs time to adjust. “Hunger, tiredness, irritability, poor concentration and low energy can occur, particularly if the diet is too restrictive. If training is intense and sleep is inadequate, that exhaustion can feel even stronger. A structured plan is generally easier to sustain than making drastic changes overnight,” shared Sheikh.
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Not necessarily. Changes in body weight include fat, muscle, water, and stored glycogen. “When calories or carbohydrates are reduced, some of the initial drop on the weighing scale can be water rather than fat. This is why judging a transformation purely by kilograms can be misleading. Body composition, strength, energy levels and other health markers provide a better picture.”
The priority should be losing fat while protecting lean muscle. “Adequate protein, vegetables, fibre-rich carbohydrates, healthy fats and sufficient fluids should remain part of the diet. Resistance training is also useful for preserving muscle. There is no nutritional benefit in surviving on extremely low-calorie diets simply because there is a deadline,” said Sheikh.
They can be, informed Sheikh. “Severe calorie restriction, excessive training and inadequate recovery can all contribute to fatigue, irritability and disturbed sleep. Sleep itself also influences appetite regulation and food cravings, so sacrificing it can make weight management harder. Recovery should therefore be considered part of the transformation, not something to address afterwards.”
A celebrity transformation is usually done for a specific professional deadline and often involves a team of trainers, nutrition experts and medical professionals. “It should not become a template for the general public. The objective should be to lose weight in a way that the body can sustain, rather than losing it as quickly as possible. A dramatic transformation may look impressive on screen, but healthy progress is ultimately about what happens to your strength, nutrition, sleep and wellbeing along the way,” Sheikh said.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.