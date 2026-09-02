Nimisha Sajayan gained 14 kg for a role: Why her weight loss journey was tougher

Actor Nimisha Sajayan recently documented her weight transformation for her latest film, Babita Singh Reporting. “Gained almost 14 kgs for this character(58 kgs to 72 kgs) And honestly, the weight loss journey that followed was a whole different story. The first 10 days were probably the toughest. No proper sleep, crazy mood swings, exhaustion, frustration… and so many moments where I genuinely felt like I couldn’t do it. There were days I would literally sit in front of my trainer and cry, saying, “I can’t do this anymore,” she penned in a note on Instagram.

Thanking her trainer, Sajayan said, “@ali_shifas_vs if it wasn’t for you..I honestly think I would have given up. You were my rock throughout this entire journey. You pushed me when I needed that extra push, encouraged me when I wanted to give up and patiently reminded me to trust the process. You never judged me for the bad days or made me feel guilty for struggling. You were simply there every single day. There were days when I was frustrated, tired and ready to quit. But somehow… you always found a way to make me show up the next day and try again. Looking back, I realise the journey wasn’t just about losing the weight…. It was about patience, trusting the process, and most importantly, having the right person beside you. You made my struggle feel so much easier just by being there. To my best trainer, my biggest cheerleader, my constant support system, THANK YOU, Shifukka, for believing in me even on the days I stopped believing in myself. Couldn’t have done this without you.”