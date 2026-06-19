Nikita Dutta shares fitness ‘hacks’, reveals how she hits ’10k steps daily’

Actor Nikita Dutta recently shared her fitness “hacks” and listed ways in which she completed her “10k steps daily”. “Hacks I use to get my 10k steps daily,” she shared in an Instagram post.

*Wake up and first take a 10-minute stroll. I do it while oil pulling, she said.

*A 10-15 min stroll post breakfast, lunch and dinner

*Take most phone calls while walking.

*Try to do as many errands as you can by yourself.

*A bit of a push, but when you can, anything lower than 5 floors, take the stairs, said Nikita.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.