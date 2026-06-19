Nikita Dutta shares fitness ‘hacks’, reveals how she hits ’10k steps daily’

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Actor Nikita Dutta recently shared her fitness “hacks” and listed ways in which she completed her “10k steps daily”. “Hacks I use to get my 10k steps daily,” she shared in an Instagram post.
*Wake up and first take a 10-minute stroll. I do it while oil pulling, she said.
*A 10-15 min stroll post breakfast, lunch and dinner
*Take most phone calls while walking.
*Try to do as many errands as you can by yourself.
*A bit of a push, but when you can, anything lower than 5 floors, take the stairs, said Nikita.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
We consulted Dr Sarang Deshpande, a consultant in orthopaedics and joint replacement at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, who said the idea that you need one long workout to stay active is a myth. “Short, consistent bursts of movement spread across the day are effective and often more sustainable. These micro-walks help keep your metabolism active, improve circulation, and reduce stiffness, especially for those with desk jobs. Over time, these small efforts add up and make hitting 10,000 steps feel much easier,” said Dr Deshpande.
Yes, both are excellent habits. “A light walk in the morning helps wake up your muscles and joints, setting a positive tone for the day. Post-meal walks, on the other hand, aid digestion and help control blood sugar levels. Even 10 to 15 minutes after meals can make a meaningful difference, especially for those managing weight or metabolic health.”
It does more than you think. “These incidental steps are often overlooked, but they add up significantly by the end of the day. More importantly, it reduces prolonged sitting, which is linked to back pain, joint stiffness, and poor posture. It’s a practical way to combine productivity with movement,” said Dr Deshpande.
Stair climbing is a great way to build strength and endurance, especially in the lower body. “However, individuals with knee pain, joint issues, or balance concerns should approach it with caution. In such cases, it’s better to start slowly or seek medical advice before making it a regular activity,” said Dr Deshpande.
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Keep it simple and realistic. “You don’t need fancy equipment or a strict schedule; just find chances to move more in your daily routine. Consistency matters more than intensity. Listen to your body, wear comfortable shoes, and focus on moving an enjoyable part of your day rather than a chore,” he said.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.