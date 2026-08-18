Actor Namitha Vankawala lost 10 kg in 3 months: What a dietitian wants you to know

Tamil and Telugu film industry actor Namitha Vankawala, known for movies like Billa (2007), recently revealed that she lost 10 kgs in three months without dieting. “My recent weight loss was not achieved overnight. A good diet and regular workout are really important. In this weight loss journey, I didn’t diet. Within 3 months, I lost 10 kgs. I have been following a South Indian diet combined with intense strength training. No crash dieting, no starving…Especially, I followed a South Indian diet,” the 45-year-old mentioned on her Instagram.

Reiterating it in the caption to her video post, Namitha said, “This is only the beginning — 10 kg down, more to go! You too can make healthy changes that you can maintain for life!”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Taking a cue from her fitness journey, we asked consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal about how significant 10 kgs weight loss is.

Goyal said that Namitha’s 10 kg weight loss is a reminder that transformation is not only about looking different; it is about rebuilding discipline, health, confidence, and consistency. “For someone who has spent years in the public eye, every physical change becomes a topic of discussion, but the real focus should not be on body shaming or comparison. The real focus should be on what a 10 kg weight loss can represent when it is achieved healthily and sustainably,” said Goyal.

According to Goyal, losing 10 kg is not a small change for the body. It can reduce pressure on the knees and lower back, improve mobility, support better stamina, reduce fatigue, and make everyday activities feel easier. “For many people, especially those struggling with weight gain, hormonal imbalance, poor metabolism, stress eating, or post-pregnancy weight changes, even a gradual 5–10 kg reduction can bring visible improvements in energy levels, digestion, sleep, confidence, and overall health markers.”

But it is important to understand that healthy weight loss is never about starving, skipping meals, or following extreme diets. “A sustainable transformation needs a calorie deficit, but that deficit should be smart and nourishing. The body still needs adequate protein to preserve muscle, complex carbohydrates for energy, healthy fats for hormones, fibre for digestion, and micronutrients for metabolism and recovery. When people cut food too aggressively, they may lose weight quickly, but they often lose muscle, feel weak, develop cravings, and regain the weight later,” said Goyal.

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Sustainable weight loss is essential (Photo: Freepik) Sustainable weight loss is essential (Photo: Freepik)

Namitha’s transformation also brings attention to the importance of strength training. “Weight loss should not only mean becoming lighter on the scale. The goal should be to lose fat while preserving muscle, because muscle is what gives the body shape, strength, and metabolic support. A routine that includes strength training, walking, cardio, mobility work, and proper recovery can help the body look toned and feel stronger. This is why exercise and nutrition have to work together; diet helps reduce fat, while training helps maintain strength and definition,” said Goyal.

Another important lesson from this transformation is patience. “A 10 kg weight loss may sound simple, but in real life it takes repeated effort: choosing balanced meals, managing portions, staying active, sleeping well, drinking enough water, and coming back to routine even after setbacks. Weight loss is not achieved by one perfect day. It is achieved by hundreds of small decisions repeated consistently,” Goyal affirmed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namithaaa Vankawala (@namita.official)

From a health perspective, this kind of transformation can be especially beneficial if it improves body composition.

At the same time, celebrity transformations should never make people feel pressured to copy someone else’s body. “Every person has a different metabolism, medical history, lifestyle, stress level, hormonal profile, and routine. What works for one person may not work for another. The right approach is always personalised, realistic, and sustainable,” mentioned Goyal.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.