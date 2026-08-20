‘Couldn’t run, walk’: Actor Khushbu Sundar says she lost 40 kgs in almost 5 years

Actor and politician Khushbu Sundar recently opened up about her major weight-loss transformation and credited her consulting physician and family. “There is a difference between being bubbly and being overweight. I was 98.6 kgs. With slightly over 1.5 kgs, I would have hit a century. I didn’t have any health problems. But I had knee problems because of injuries during shoots. If I climbed a flight of stairs, my knees would hurt. I couldn’t run or walk. So, my doctor advised me to lose weight to reduce knee pain. That’s it. I lost 40 kgs in almost five years. I started in 2021. It is now that I have achieved the target. I got used to it. When we are aware of our health…there is no sugar, no blood pressure…and must not come…because it could come…” she told Kumudam Online in an interview.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

She also recalled being diagnosed with gluten intolerance.

“My family, my husband (filmmaker and actor Sundar C) was the first one to begin with it followed by my children. So, I said, why can’t I do it…I started walking with my husband, started exercising and doing yoga. I also had YO-YO fluctuations…used to put on weight and then reduce…why it wasn’t steady…Apart from that, I never knew I had allergies like gluten intolerance…I had inflammation….so no chapati, no maida.”

Dr Amit Saraf, director, internal medicine, Jupiter Hospital Thane, detailed that knees support the body’s weight with every step, so as weight increases, the load on the joints also goes up. “Over time, this can lead to pain, stiffness, and faster wear, especially in people who are already at risk for osteoarthritis. However, knee pain shouldn’t be attributed only to weight; age, past injuries, muscle strength, and joint health also play a role,” said Dr Saraf.

Dr Anup Khatri, senior consultant, orthopedics, Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, Mumbai, too affirmed that at 98.6 kg, excess body weight can put additional stress on the knees, especially during walking, climbing stairs and other weight-bearing activities. “Obesity can increase mechanical pressure on the knee and is also linked with inflammation, both of which can contribute to pain, stiffness and osteoarthritis,” aid Dr Khatri.

Strengthening helps (Photo: Freepik) Strengthening helps (Photo: Freepik)

It took her about five years to lose 40 kg. Is slow weight loss a healthier approach?

In many cases, yes, affirmed Dr Saraf. “Losing weight doesn’t need to be dramatic to be significant. A gradual process gives both the body and the person time to adjust. Quick diets may yield fast results, but keeping those results is often more challenging. Steady weight loss through smart eating, regular exercise, enough sleep, and consistent habits is more likely to lead to a lasting lifestyle change,” said Dr Saraf.

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Can losing weight improve issues like knee pain and breathlessness?

It can certainly be beneficial.

“Even a small weight loss can ease the strain on the knees and make daily movements easier. People may find activities like walking, climbing stairs, or exercising less exhausting. The benefits go beyond just mobility. Long-term weight management can enhance blood sugar, blood pressure, and other metabolic factors, ultimately lowering the risk of heart disease,” said Dr Saraf.

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Weight loss shouldn’t be seen as a race. The goal is not to shed the most weight in the least time, but to get healthier and maintain those improvements. “What works for one person might not work for another. A workable plan should consider a person’s diet, medical history, activity level, sleep, stress, and any underlying health issues. Most importantly, weight should be viewed as a health issue, not just a matter of appearance or willpower,” said Dr Saraf.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.