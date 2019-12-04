Take the yoga challenge this week; Kavita Kaushik shows you how

Kavita Kaushik is giving major fitness goals. (Photo: Kavita Kaushik/Instagram) Kavita Kaushik is giving major fitness goals. (Photo: Kavita Kaushik/Instagram)

Progressing to advanced yoga levels may come after years of practise, but it is not something impossible. Showing how grit and determination can keep one motivated, TV actor Kavita Kaushik, best known for her portrayal of Chandramukhi Chautala on a sitcom FIR, is seen giving major fitness goals these days. If you don’t believe us, take a look!

The regular shares fitness updates with her fans on Instagram, and in one such post she is seen doing an advanced level of ‘Garuda Pose’ or the ‘Eagle Pose’ that is known to increase strength, flexibility and endurance.

Kaushik is seen leaning her torso into a forward bend, pressing the forearms against the top-leg thigh showing the suppleness of her body with the exercise.

Benefits of the exercise:

While one is likely to feel constricted at the beginning of the exercise which is known to derive its name from mythology, the body’s flexibility increases as one progresses. Learning to open the back torso is beneficial for advanced inverted poses, such as handstand (Adho Mukha Vrksasana) and headstand (Sirsasana). It is also known to untangle the mind and bring clarity.

*Strengthens and stretches the ankles and calves

*Stretches the thighs, hips, shoulders, and upper back

*Improves concentration

*Improves sense of balance

If you are a beginner, here’s the way to do it under guidance:

*Begin by standing in Tadasana.

*Bend your knees and lift your left foot up to cross it over the right one.

*Ensure that right foot is firmly placed on the floor and the left thigh is over the right thigh. Your left foot’s toes should be pointing downwards.

*Bring your arms forward while keeping them parallel to the floor.

*Cross the right arm over the left one and bend your elbows so that your arms are now perpendicular to the floor. Ensure that the back of your hands are facing each other.

*Slowly turn the hands so that the palms face each other.

*By pressing the palms together, stretch the fingers upwards.

*Keep your gaze focused at one place, stay in this pose for a couple of breaths.

*Slowly release the hands and bring them to the side of your body.

*Raise your left leg and place it back on the floor and slowly come back into Tadasana.

When you shouldn’t

Avoid practising this pose if you’ve had a recent knee, ankle or elbow injury.

This is not the first time that Kaushik has been seen attempting challenging yoga asanas. Here are some more.

