Have you seen actor Imran Khan’s transformation? Check it out here

If you follow B-Town celebs, you would know that they work very hard to keep themselves in perfect shape. While many of them are fitness enthusiasts and enjoy rigorous workouts, many others have recently jumped on the bandwagon but have started enjoying the same, sometimes even giving their fans a glimpse into their workout sessions. And if you want proof of an actor’s hard work and dedication, you must take a look at actor Imran Khan who gave us glimpses of his transformation on Instagram.

Take a look at the picture below:

The The Jaane Tu…Ya Janne Na actor, who now sports a toned look, has gained 12 pounds of muscle while his body has reduced “fat percentage to single digit”, according to his trainer Praveen Tokas.

Here’s what his trainer wrote on Instagram.

What are the benefits of strength and conditioning?

Whether one is into body sculpting or yoga, the idea is to develop the core, for which adding strength and conditioning to one’s workout is a prerequisite. As an additional form of exercise, strength and conditioning is said to benefit the body by reducing body fat, and toning the muscles — without spending hours on a cross-trainer. With a set training structure in place, it can help gain the maximum return in a short period of time.

Enhanced fitness

Like previously stated, a strong core helps make the body stronger, which not only means enhanced fitness levels but also an effective workout resulting in quicker reps and muscle contractions. According to Tokas, research shows that focusing on a single muscle generally does not enhance stability but creates patterns resulting in less stability, so strength and conditioning training helps work out the entire body instead of a single muscle.

Improves posture

Under proper guidance, strength and conditioning can help improve posture as it has a direct bearing over the frame of a person. One can work on their body to make it appear sharper and taller.

Negates injury concerns

Strength and conditioning helps prevent injury as practitioners tend to become well-versed with body tissues and ligaments. By eliminating imbalances, strength and conditioning is an ideal way to tone the body.

Healthy bones

Strong bones are essential as they help to lift, move and perform a variety of activities. A weight-bearing strength and conditioning training can help enhance the overall musculoskeletal system that helps enhance agility.

