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Actor Arti Singh recently shared a glimpse from her gym, where she can be seen doing a variety of exercises. “I failed many times… I promised myself and again failed. Failed again… then I started failing better. And then again failed a little better …until I learned to never fail…,” the Maayka actor captioned her Instagram post.
In the post, Arti Singh can be seen doing a weighted wall sit (isometric squat hold); resisted sled push with burpees, and hanging knee raises using gymnastics rings, to name a few.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Is this a healthy workout routine?
Consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal said Arti Singh’s workouts serve as a reminder that fitness doesn’t always mean spending hours lifting weights or running on a treadmill. “Her routine brings together functional training, agility drills, cardiovascular conditioning and core work, creating a workout that challenges the body to move, stabilise and generate power at the same time,” said Goyal.
What makes this routine particularly interesting, according to Goyal, is the combination rather than any single exercise. “She is simultaneously working on strength, cardiovascular fitness, balance, agility, coordination and core control. This is the essence of functional fitness: training the body to work as an integrated unit rather than focusing exclusively on individual muscles or appearance,” she told indianexpress.com.
For instance, the ring dead hang is a simple but demanding exercise that builds grip strength, shoulder stability and core control. “Because the rings move independently, they also require greater coordination than a standard bar hang,” shared Goyal.
However, these movements are not necessarily suitable for everyone at the same intensity. “Jumping exercises, weighted sits and hanging exercises require a reasonable foundation of strength, balance and joint stability. Beginners can start with simpler variations and gradually increase intensity under appropriate guidance,” Goyal told indianexpress.com.
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Goyal also shared a guide on how to do a weighted wall sit correctly where the person holds a squat position while supporting a weight plate on the thighs, which strengthens the quadriceps as the sustained knee-bend position keeps the thigh muscles under tension.
*Keep the knees aligned with the toes rather than allowing them to collapse inward.
*The back should remain supported against the wall in a 90-degree position.
*The plate should rest securely on the thighs, not directly on the knees.
*Add resistance only when the position can be held comfortably with good form.
* Avoid pushing through sharp knee or back pain.
“Beginners can start with a shorter hold and gradually increase duration rather than chasing a long hold immediately,” said Goyal.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.