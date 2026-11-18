Actor Arti Singh recently shared a glimpse from her gym, where she can be seen doing a variety of exercises. “I failed many times… I promised myself and again failed. Failed again… then I started failing better. And then again failed a little better …until I learned to never fail…,” the Maayka actor captioned her Instagram post.

In the post, Arti Singh can be seen doing a weighted wall sit (isometric squat hold); resisted sled push with burpees, and hanging knee raises using gymnastics rings, to name a few.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.