Achint Kaur aces this balance exercise; can you?

Here's how Achint Kaur gave us some major fitness inspiration. (Source: Achint Kaur/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

While it is important to build overall body strength, it is equally important to work on individual muscle groups to build core strength and tone them. And one advanced yoga pose that can help you do just that is crow pose or kakasana. As a balance exercise, crow pose — which requires the practitioner to bend their arms at the elbows above 90 degrees — helps strengthen the abs and arms.

We spotted 50-year-old actor Achint Kaur acing the pose on Instagram.

Take a look.

Here’s what she said: “The fear of falling on my face still exists, but the process to keep learning carries on…”

Here’s how to do crow pose

*To come into the posture, squat down and place your hands flat on the mat — about shoulder-width apart — with the fingers spread wide.

*Keeping the hands and feet steady, shift the weight into the fingertips, picking one foot at a time off the floor.

*Bend the elbows, if necessary, for balance.

*Now, use the core to draw the navel inward, towards the spine, to stabilise and hold the pose. Bring the gaze just between the hands to maintain balance.

Benefits

*It helps improve focus.

*It stretches the buttocks (gluteals), front of thighs (quadriceps), and the palm side of the wrist (wrist flexors), which counteracts the effects of typing.

*It also strengthens the core, upper back, chest, hamstrings, arms, shoulders, forearms, and back of wrists.

Contra-indications

*Avoid in case of hip-related injuries.

*Avoid if you have carpal tunnel syndrome.

*Avoid if you are suffering from anxiety problems as the pose requires focus.

*Avoid if you have weak wrists.

*Avoid if you are on periods or are pregnant.

