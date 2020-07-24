Get rid of ‘love handles’ with this yoga asana; watch video

Love handles troubling you? Include this yoga asana in your routine. (Source: Shruti Seth/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Love handles troubling you? Include this yoga asana in your routine. (Source: Shruti Seth/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Not just the arms and legs, it is important to workout the entire body, including the sides as they tend to accumulate fat if not exercised enough and show as love handles. If you have been having a hard time getting rid of your love handles, it is necessary you make simple tweaks to your lifestyle including adequate physical exercise, dietary changes and enough rest. You can also try doing yoga, which has an asana that helps get rid of such fat retention, also known as visceral fat.

Recently actor Shruti Seth took to Instagram to share an easy yoga pose that can help you shed that extra fat.

Take a look.

The asana is called Parighasana or Gate Pose — parigha means gate and asana means pose.

Here’s how it is beneficial

The deep side bending pose helps stretch the often-neglected areas of the body. This pose stretches one from the IT band (responsible for keeping the hips and knees stable), outside quadriceps muscles, obliques, triceps, biceps and even one’s wrist and hand.

For stability, the core and inner leg muscles need to be engaged.

If your inner leg muscles — that support the knees — are strong, you will see improved alignment in the entire body — feet, knees, hips, shoulders and spine.

The pose also helps strengthen the back muscles, specifically the lower back, middle back and shoulders.

“If you have sciatica pain, this lateral stretch really helps ease the discomfort,” the Shararat actor wrote.

How to do it?

*Sir on your knees with your back straight. Slowly stretch out the right leg to the right side and keep it straight by firmly placing the right foot on the floor. Keep the right leg tightened at the knee.

*Keep the left leg bent, with the thigh is perpendicular to the floor. Right heel must be in line (aligned) with the left knee.

*Inhale and raise your arm in line with the shoulder. Keep the palms facing either up or down. Take a deep breath here.

*Exhale and bend the torso towards the right leg as far as you can (without straining). As you bend, place the right hand on the shin with palm facing up.

*Turn the left palm upwards and stretch your left arm as far as you can.

*Hold the pose from 20-60 seconds breathing normally.

Contra indications

People who have injuries or issues in the knees or hips, especially those that include the joints, should be extremely cautious.

Use a folded blanket under the knees if you have mild pain or discomfort.

Those with shoulder injury can place the top hand on the hip instead of raising the arm to the ceiling.

