These lower belly exercises will help shape your core

Try these lower belly exercises to sculpt your core. (Source: File Photo) Try these lower belly exercises to sculpt your core. (Source: File Photo)

If you have been thinking about losing all the fat around your belly, it is time to try some simple exercises that can help you a great deal. When combined with healthy and clean eating habits, these exercises can help you go the distance and achieve a fit and flat summer body. Highlighting how that can be achieved, nutritionist Lovneet Batra took to Instagram to share a post.

Let’s first understand, what are abs?

Called the rectus abdominis muscle or abdominal muscle or abs, the paired muscles run vertically on each side of the anterior wall of the abdomen. While sculpting them may seem like a task, when left untrained, a protruding belly (also known as beer belly) may show. Even if one is not showing off their six or eight packs abs, the key to a healthy life lies in maintaining the abs and obliques to perfect the core.

Here’s what Batra suggested.

Plank Jacks

As a good cardio exercise, plank jack raises the heart rate while working both the lower and upper body.

How to do it

Start in the plank position with the shoulders over the wrists and the body in a straight line with the feet together.

Begin in plank position, with your shoulders over your wrists, your body in one straight line, and your feet together. Then, in the motion of a jumping jack, jump with your legs wide and then back together.

High Knees

When performed at a high pace, high knees, as a cardio-intensive exercise not only engages the core but strengthens the muscles in the legs, helps faster the heart rate and improves momentum, coordination and flexibility. Due to the numerous physical benefits, high-knees are incorporated into a wide variety of workouts.

How to do it

Start with your arms held out in front of you at shoulder height. Then, start running on the spot as fast as you can by lifting the knees up. The key is to stay up on the toes with the back upright and avoid leaning backwards.

Side Crunch Leg Raises

The exercise helps to sculpt the abdominal wall which helps slims down the waist. The exercise also challenges and strengthens the legs and core, and improves stamina.

How to do it

Lie on your back with your legs fully extended and your arms by the sides. Then, raise the left leg and the upper back off the floor gradually to reach the arms to the left side and crunch. Repeat by switching sides.

According to Batra, these exercises, when done at least thrice a week, can yield results.

Are you all set to try?

