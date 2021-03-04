Watch: Aayush Sharma’s latest workout video will give you major fitness goals

You may not specifically focus on them while at the gym, but it must be noted that the back and neck help us perform a range of motions — from carrying, lifting to bending. As such, developing a strong back and neck requires equal importance as working out the shoulders.

A strong core and back are the two essential parameters that determine one’s fitness levels. And showing us how to strengthen the back is none other than actor Aayush Sharma.

Take a look at his Instagram post below:

Showing his well-toned back, Sharma wrote how he was advised to work on it. “It took me two years to reach here,” he captioned the post.

To maintain the flexibility and strength of the back, Sharma can be seen working out his shoulders.

Why do shoulders need a workout?

The primary muscle groups in the back that connect to the shoulders need to be exercised regularly for building strength. Some such exercises include latissimus dorsi, rhomboids, trapezius, and erector spinae. Shoulder instability can prove to be an obstacle if you are trying to achieve a strong upper body. Shoulder strength training can reduce the risk of injury by strengthening the core muscles.

A healthy back and shoulders can help you achieve optimum fitness goals. A healthy upper body is also an ideal way to open up the chest which helps one breathe easily.

How to start?

The combination of high-intensity circuits and weight training can help strengthen the shoulders, and in turn, build your back. However, before beginning with your shoulder strength training, you should assess your body and shoulders.

An ideal way to gauge your shoulder’s range of motion is by rotating your arms. Keep your arms by your sides, and then complete one full shoulder circle going front to back and then another from back to front without any pain or discomfort.

