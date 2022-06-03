Aashram 3 actor Esha Gupta’s trainer lauds her commitment to fitness: ‘She’s unstoppable’

Fitness is all about having the right mindset, patience, and dedication. And showing us her commitment to the same is none other than Esha Gupta. The Aashram 3 actor often shares glimpses of her workouts on social media, and a recent one from her fitness trainer Varun Gandhi is no different when it comes to setting massive goals!

In the video, the 36-year-old was seen sweating it out with Pilates. “When she gets on the ‘work’, she’s unstoppable,” Varun captioned the post in which she also aces leg exercises.

Take a look.

Pilates is considered to be an ideal way to tone the legs, core, and upper body. The movements also help stabilise the spine, and improve flexibility, and alignment.

However, if you are a beginner, it is best to consult a doctor before you start doing Pilates.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

What to consider when doing Pilates?

If you are just starting out, start slow and gradually increase the intensity under an experienced trainer. Pilates can be adapted to different training programmes, for amateurs or seasoned athletes who are looking to amp up their game.

A good Pilates workout ideally includes both high-intensity segments (intervals) and calming, mindful practices that focus on releasing tensed muscles.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!