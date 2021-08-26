Aashka Goradia nails this variation of sirsasana; watch

Aashka Goradia and her love for yoga doesn’t need an introduction. As such, the actor and yoga aficionado was recently spotted acing the headstand or sirsasana, but with a twist.

“Get up and start with your practice, let your mind not pull you away from movement. It’s the most natural thing,” she said.

In the video, she could be seen doing mukta hasta sirsasana, an inversion, also called tripod headstand. The pose is usually for people who are in the intermediate level and are on their way to acing full headstands.

As per yogapedia.com, in the pose, the weight of the body is transferred from the feet to the arms and head, with the arms at a 90-degree angle.

How does the pose benefit?

The pose helps calm the nervous system, increases blood flow to the brain, strengthens muscles of the back, neck and shoulders, and also stimulates the immune system, if practiced regularly.

Is it for everyone?

As an advanced free-hand headstand from Ashtanga yoga, one should not do the practice unless they can do the regular headstand. Mastering a headstand takes time and one should be patient.