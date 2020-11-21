Aashka Goradia pulled off cartwheel exercise effortlessly; Watch

Aashka Goradia's inverted yoga exercise is goals. Have you seen it yet? (Source: Aashka Goradia/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Fitness activities tend to demonstrate not just our physical capabilities but mental strength too. One such exercise that is excruciating as well as intensively demanding our focus is cartwheel. The basic gymnastics exercise not just strengthens our upper body but also helps us do advanced moves. We recently spotted actor Aashka Goradia effortlessly perform the move.

Watch.

Here’s how to do it?

*Start with a forward lunge with the lead leg (stronger leg) in front and the weaker leg in the back.

*During the lunge, the practitioner has the arms high in the air and straight, with hips square and belly button, facing forward.

*The gymnast then pushes off the front leg and places the hands side-by-side on the ground in front of her.

*With the legs over the torso, the practitioner’s body becomes inverted.

*During the rotation, the legs stay apart in a large, wide straddle (as far apart as the practitioner can go).

*Keep the legs straight with the toes and feet inverted.

Benefits of cartwheel

The upside-down position of the cartwheel is known to increase blood circulation and relieve pressure on the joints while stretching the diaphragm. This helps to increase blood flow in the entire body, and airflow in the lungs.

Besides these direct benefits,

Regular practice of cartwheel is known to improve strength, improve balance, bone health, and breathing.

How to prepare for cartwheel?

Practicing handstands, either freestanding or against a wall, is known to help increase the balancing abilities of the body.

