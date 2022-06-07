Aashka Goradia pens inspiring note on facing ‘new fears’ as she aces a pole workout

June 7, 2022 9:10:39 am
Aashka Goradia, who loves to challenge herself when it comes to fitness, recently set yet another goal — this time, with a pole workout. The actor-turned-entrepreneur posted a picture on Instagram in which she can be seen hanging upside down on the pole with both legs split — a signature pole workout move which requires immense hamstrings and quadriceps strength.
“When you realise your new fears – look into them and analyse why they come up the way they do. It’s usually our collection of memory of things/emotions we don’t want to deal with or a damage done long back. Former or latter – it can be addressed,” Goradia captioned the post using the hashtags pole, beginner, and strength.
“Address your fears – cause that’s the only way out – to actually go in,” she added.
Previously, the 36-year-old Kkusum actor had showed us how to swirl on a pole. In one of the videos, she was even seen wearing a pair of stilettos!
How do pole workouts help?
For advanced practitioners, pole workouts can help develop additional strength and challenge their aptitude for fitness.
It makes for a full body workout as it strengthens the upper body and core, and also improves flexibility in addition to burning calories, depending on the intensity of the workout.
