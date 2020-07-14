Aashka Goradia’s variation of Sirsasana is goals; watch video

Yoga inversions are not just about turning upside down, they are about conscious practice with breath awareness. (Source: Aashka Goradia/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Yoga inversions are not just about turning upside down, they are about conscious practice with breath awareness. (Source: Aashka Goradia/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

The practice of inversions is considered to be demanding, but doing it on a regular basis can work wonders for one’s body and mind. If you are an advanced practitioner, here is some fitness goal coming your way.

Actor Aashka Goradia recently shared a video where she can be seen doing inversions with a twist.

In the Instagram video, Aashka can be seen performing a Sirasana variation on her forearms which she described as: “Air walking, inverted’. Ocean and Sky – both one’ as far as I see’”.

Here’s how Sirasana or headstand variations help

Pose variations in yoga help one to further their progress and build strength for a tougher task.

In fact, yoga inversions are not just about turning upside down, they are instead about conscious practice with breath awareness, which is considered to be extremely beneficial.

It is said that regular practice of inversions is a good way to boost energy and immunity, and also stimulate the nervous system and calm down the mind. It is also believed to strengthen the back and core abs, and in turn, improve posture and balance of the body.

The TV actor can be seen first raising the legs directly in a headstand and then bringing them parallel to the floor.

The pose variation is known to engage the core muscles, shoulders and arms, chest as well as the pelvis.

