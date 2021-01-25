Aashka Goradia sets major fitness goals with this body-balancing yoga pose

It would not be wrong to say that Aashka Goradia, a self-confessed fitness aficionado, loves taking her workout game to the next level by regularly trying different routines and poses. After acing animal flow exercises, cartwheel, and also Sirsasana, the actor was recently seen doing Padmabakasana.

Here’s what you need to know about the practice.

The advanced yoga pose is known to be effective in relieving stress and depression. It is known to strengthen the arms, shoulders, pelvic muscles, elbows, and wrist joints. The pose, as a body-balance posture, helps regulate the functioning of the digestive system as well as the pancreas.

How to do the asana?

*Sit in Padmasana.

*With the help of the hands slowly come up onto the knees.

*Now, place the hands in front of the body on the floor with the fingers spread and the fingertips pointing forward.

*Transfer the weight of the body onto the hands.

*Slowly raise the buttocks and the legs and place the knees on the elbows. Look to the front.

*Gradually, return to the starting position.

Ensure you maintain normal breathing all through the practice.

*Initially, practice the asana three times holding each repetition briefly.

Variation of the asana

*One can also practice the asana by first coming into Vrikshasana and bringing the legs into the lotus position.

*Transfer the weight onto the hands so that the pressure on the head is relieved.

*Tilt the head back slightly and lower the knees onto the elbows.

*Straighten the elbows a little more while breathing normally.

*Gradually, return to the starting position.

Contra-indications

Refrain from practicing this pose if you are new to yoga.

This asana should not be practiced by those with high blood pressure issues.

What do you think of the pose?

