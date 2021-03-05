Watch: Aashka Goradia aces Pincha Mayurasana, an advanced yoga pose

For those who have mastered the basics of yoga, Ashtanga Yoga is considered an ideal way to advance to the next level. Advanced yoga postures require skill and patience, and showing us how to nail such postures is none other than actor and yoga aficionado Aashka Goradia.

She recently shared a video of her doing Pincha Mayurasana or the Feathered Peacock Pose.

The forearm stand that is named after the peacock is a beautiful pose known to strengthen the shoulders, back, neck and arms. Regular practice can also help improve balance and concentration.

How to do it?

*Lie down on your stomach, facing the wall.

*Gently bend the elbows such that they are directly under the shoulders, and bring the palms together in the Anjali mudra.

*Lift up the hips. Walk towards the arms as close as you can.

*Raise the right leg as much as you can, and kick up the other leg off the floor, too. This action will push the lower body off the floor, and allow your feet to touch the wall.

*Stay in this pose for a few seconds.

*Keep the head off the floor, and make sure that your shoulders are away from your ears.

*Touch the thumbs to your third eye while your palms are still in the Anjali mudra.

*Breathe slow and deep. Stay in the pose until comfortable.

What to keep in mind before attempting this pose?

*Keep the stomach and bowels empty.

*Avoid practice if you have high blood pressure, spinal injuries, shoulder, elbow or neck injuries.

For ease, you can enter this pose by doing a split leg or by bending your knees.

Prepare yourself as you warm up with some preparatory poses, and find your balance when you finally enter the pose.

