Celeb fitness: Aamna Sharif shows how to workout at home like a pro

A lot of us are still hesitant to go to the gym amid the pandemic. In such a scenario, working out at home is the best way to keep up with fitness routines. But if you do not feel motivated enough to exercise at home, it is time you seek some much-needed inspiration from none other than actor Aamna Sharif.

The fitness enthusiast, who keeps sharing her workout videos, recently shared a video in which she is seen doing table pull-ups at home.

Watch

Pull-ups are effective in developing the biceps, back, and shoulder muscles. They also improve grip strength in addition to being a great upper body workout. Since you are supporting the body weight using your forearms and hands, pull-ups help develop strength with regular practice.

Here’s what she said: “No gym? No problem! Today’s workout featuring my dining table,” as she trained with trainer Rahul P Patel.

How to do?

*Lie on your back with your feet firmly planted on the floor underneath a table.

*Keep your hands on the side of the table with an underhand grip, and breathe in.

*As you exhale, activate your abs and using your arms pull yourself up, off the ground.

*Continue to pull yourself up until your chest touches the table.

*As you inhale, slowly lower yourself back down to the floor.

What to keep in mind

*Ensure your elbows are squeezed close to your body.

*The edge of the table should line up to the middle of your chest.

*Your shoulder blades should come together when doing the exercise.

*Lift your hips in line with your knees and shoulders as you pull yourself up.

*Ensure you use full range of movement. Lower yourself until your arms are completely extended, and raise yourself until your chest touches the table.

Tips

Ensure the table is strong enough to bear your weight.

