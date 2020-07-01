Aamir Khan makes a cameo in daughter Ira Khan’s workout video

Recently Ira Khan did a fitness video with trainer David Poznic and Aamir Khan made a surprise cameo. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) Recently Ira Khan did a fitness video with trainer David Poznic and Aamir Khan made a surprise cameo. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Bollywood fitness videos have become a rage during the lockdown, providing motivation for those who are stuck on their couches. Actors like Rakul Preet, Anil Kapoor, Samantha Akkineni, Varun Dhawan and Vidyut Jammwal have posted their yoga routines on Instagram. There are also collaboration videos where experts give tips on how to ace a healthy workout at home.

In the video, the trainer asked Khan if he wanted to do some push-ups, handstands and squats with Ira. To which the actor said, “I just wanted to say hi”. Ira said, “Next time, I will force him.”

Following the trait, recently Ira Khan did a fitness video with trainer David Poznic and Aamir Khan made a surprise cameo. Poznic is the one who trained the PK actor for Dhoom 3. The fitness expert said in his Instagram post, “Back when I was training Aamir for Dhoom 3 and PK, Ira used to hang out with us a lot, but would basically run away when I tried to get her to work out! Many years have passed, and now we’re diving into weekly workouts with plenty of pushups, squat variations, and some fun with feet in the air. This session also included a fun surprise hello from Aamir. But now the tables have turned – Ira was rocking the workout and Aamir just popped in to say hi!”

