Aahana Kumra shows her flexibility by doing the plank challenge; watch video

Aahana Kumra aced the plank challenge. (Source: aahanakumra/Instagram) Aahana Kumra aced the plank challenge. (Source: aahanakumra/Instagram)

Lipstick Under My Burkha actor Aahana Kumra just proved her fitness level by nailing the plank challenge that is now going viral on social media.

Aahana took to Instagram to share a workout video in which she is seen attempting the plank challenge with sister Shivani Kumra. The challenge involves two people who need to do coordinated hand and leg movements to the beats of a song, while being in the plank position. Beginning in the plank position, you need to bend the arms one after the other so that the elbow and forearm touch the floor, followed by rhythmic splits. Take a look:

Meanwhile television actor Karanvir Bohra and wife Teejay Sidhu tried doing the challenge while carrying their kids on their back, which turned out to be quite difficult.

Read| Here’s how a plank a day can keep the doctor away

Planks are a good way to improve core strength, flexibility and stability. It strengthens the back, chest, shoulders, neck and abs, improving posture, according to Healthline. The regular plank position can be modified to incorporate more muscle movement through side planks or arm and leg extension.

How to do a regular plank

Place both the hands on the floor directly under your shoulders. The hands should be shoulder-width apart. Stretch your body and ground your toes on the floor and squeeze the glutes. The head, meanwhile, should be in line with the back. Hold the position for a few seconds. As you gain stability, try to hold the position for some more time.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd