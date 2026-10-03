90-year-old Japanese bodybuilder wins 19th national title: What his vegetarian diet looks like

At 90, Japanese bodybuilder Toshisuke Kanazawa is still competing, lifting weights and chasing another major milestone. The Hiroshima native recently won the 85-and-over category at the All Japan Masters Fitness Championships, just a day after turning 90. It was his 19th national title.

What makes his routine even more striking is his diet. In an interview shared by CNN, Kanazawa says he doesn’t eat meat or fish and has followed a strict vegetarian diet since making his bodybuilding comeback at 50. His meals largely centre on brown rice, natto, and miso soup, along with protein supplements.

For breakfast, Kanazawa has brown rice, natto and miso soup. Lunch and dinner typically consist of brown rice with a little furikake. He also drinks protein three times a day.