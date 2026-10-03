90-year-old Japanese bodybuilder wins 19th national title: What his vegetarian diet looks like

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At 90, Japanese bodybuilder Toshisuke Kanazawa is still competing, lifting weights and chasing another major milestone. The Hiroshima native recently won the 85-and-over category at the All Japan Masters Fitness Championships, just a day after turning 90. It was his 19th national title.
What makes his routine even more striking is his diet. In an interview shared by CNN, Kanazawa says he doesn’t eat meat or fish and has followed a strict vegetarian diet since making his bodybuilding comeback at 50. His meals largely centre on brown rice, natto, and miso soup, along with protein supplements.
For breakfast, Kanazawa has brown rice, natto and miso soup. Lunch and dinner typically consist of brown rice with a little furikake. He also drinks protein three times a day.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
“This diet has several healthy elements,” Himanshi Sharma, Chief Clinical Nutritionist, ISIC Multispeciality Hospital, tells indianexpress.com.
As the nutritionist explains, brown rice provides complex carbohydrates and fibre, while natto and miso are fermented foods that support gut health and provide beneficial nutrients.
“Regular protein intake can help maintain muscle mass, which is especially important with ageing,” she further says while discussing the bodybuilder’s habit of drinking protein.
However, the fact that Kanazawa has thrived on this routine does not necessarily mean the same diet would work for everyone.
“However, on its own, the diet appears low in variety and may not provide enough fruits, vegetables, healthy fats, and micronutrients. For most people, a well-balanced diet with a wider range of nutrient-rich foods would be recommended.”
Kanazawa’s diet contains several foods often associated with healthy ageing, including whole grains and fermented foods. But these foods alone cannot be credited with keeping someone youthful or extending their lifespan.
“No single diet can stop or reverse ageing, but certain eating patterns can support healthy ageing. This diet includes foods associated with longevity, such as fermented foods and whole grains, which may help reduce inflammation and support gut health. Adequate protein intake also helps preserve muscle strength and physical function as we age,” Sharma explains.
She adds that diet is only one part of healthy ageing. “Healthy ageing depends on a combination of factors, including a balanced diet, regular exercise, good sleep, stress management, and overall lifestyle habits.”
Kanazawa’s bodybuilding journey itself has also been closely tied to his personal life. He originally retired from bodybuilding at 34 but returned years later when his wife became ill. He has said that winning competitions was a way to cheer her up. Although she has since died, Kanazawa has continued competing.
Now, he has another goal: competing in the 60-and-over division at the World Championships. And there is one person he hopes to meet along the way: Arnold Schwarzenegger.
Kanazawa competed at Mr Universe decades ago, around the same period Schwarzenegger was competing at Mr Olympia. At 90, he still dreams of finally meeting the bodybuilding legend.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.