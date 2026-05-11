8,500 daily steps — not 10,000 — may be the sweet spot to prevent weight regain after dieting

New research shows that walking just 8,500 steps can prevent weight regain, compared with the common advice of 10,000 steps. According to the research presented at the European Congress on Obesity (ECO 2026) in Istanbul, Turkey, and published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, taking 8,500 steps a day can help, as “around 80 per cent of people with overweight or obesity who initially lose weight tend to put some or all of it back on again within three to five years”.

Professor Marwan El Ghoch, who led the research at the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia (Italy), highlighted that 8,500 steps acts as a key threshold for maintaining long-term weight loss. Prof Ghoch was joined by researchers from Italy and Lebanon who conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis of existing research. The systematic review included 18 randomised controlled trials on the topic. Of these, 14 involved 3,758 individuals (average age 53 years) with overweight or obesity (average BMI 31 kg/m2) from the UK, US, Australia, and Japan.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

The study noted that a reduced-calorie diet helped with the initial weight loss phase, and maintaining roughly 8,200–8,500 steps every day helped one keep off approximately 3–4 kg (about 3-4 per cent of body weight) that they had lost in previous phases.

The research stated that these trials compared 1,987 patients participating in lifestyle modification (LSM) programmes with 1,771 patients who were either dieting alone or not receiving any treatment (control group).

So, the research noted that while weight management programmes often advise increasing the number of steps walked each day, there is a lack of clear evidence that more steps help with weight loss during dieting.

Are 8,500 steps enough?

When is obesity an issue? (Photo: Unsplash) When is obesity an issue? (Photo: Unsplash)

Dr Swapnil Zambare, consultant arthroscopy, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said that from an orthopaedic and arthroscopy viewpoint, this is a realistic and sustainable suggestion for long-term health. “In clinical practice, one major challenge is not just helping patients lose weight but also ensuring they can maintain that weight loss over time. Many people follow strict diets or intense workout plans for a few months, but when those routines become hard to stick to, physical activity decreases and weight regain starts to happen.”

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Regular walking is one of the easiest and safest ways to stay physically active over time. According to Dr Zambare, unlike high-impact exercises, walking puts less stress on the knees, hips, and lower back, making it suitable for overweight individuals, patients with early joint issues, or those returning to exercise after a long break.

“We often encourage patients recovering from knee injuries, arthroscopy procedures, or chronic joint pain to begin with structured walking. It improves mobility, muscle endurance, and joint function without putting too much strain on the joints. Keeping active also helps maintain muscle strength around the knees and hips, which is vital for long-term joint health.”

Dr Zambare said that the idea that around 8,000 to 8,500 steps may be enough is particularly encouraging since it feels manageable for most working adults. “Many people find it hard to consistently meet tough fitness goals, but a more practical target is likely to turn into a lasting habit.”

However, walking alone does not fully cover weight maintenance.

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Balanced nutrition, enough sleep, hydration, and reducing sedentary behavior all play important roles too. Small lifestyle changes, such as walking after meals, taking the stairs, standing during work breaks, and cutting down on long periods of sitting, can make a significant impact when combined.

The main benefit of this advice is that it emphasises consistency rather than intensity. In the long run, regular daily movement is much more beneficial than short-term extreme exercise routines that are hard to maintain.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.