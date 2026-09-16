83-year-old Amitabh Bachchan’s 26-year old fitness mantra: ‘Routine matters’

Celebrity fitness coach Shivohaam recently detailed 83-year-old Amitabh Bachchan’s commitment to staying fit. Talking about his wife and celebrity coach Vrinda Grover’s association with the actor for 26 years, Shivohaam told podcaster Pankaj Sharma, “Vrinda has been with Mr Bachchan for almost 26 years. She has trained him physically, and now she does yoga with him. He has done the same routine for the past 26 years, which Vrinda taught him. Nothing much has changed. Some tweaks for leg strength. Same warm-up, same order of the machines, every single time for the last 26 years. If that is not routine, if that is not magic, if that is not a quality, then I don’t know what it is. Learn from him. There is a reason he is who he is. His way of approaching things to this day… we can see it. Routine matters. That’s what’s inspiring about him.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

We asked an expert to explain what it means to follow a routine for 26 years.

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Dr Gaznafar Patel, consultant orthopaedics, minimal invasive/robotic joint replacement and sports medicine specialist, Wockhardt Hospitals Mumbai Central, said consistency is one of the most important aspects of maintaining musculoskeletal health as we age. “Regular, structured physical activity helps maintain muscle strength, joint mobility, balance and functional capacity. A routine followed over many years can also help the body adapt progressively to exercise, provided the intensity and exercises are appropriate for the individual’s age and physical condition,” said Dr Patel.

A routine does not necessarily have to change completely to remain effective. “Repeating familiar movements can help maintain technique, coordination and consistency. However, the body’s requirements change with age, fitness levels and previous injuries. Therefore, exercises may need small modifications in intensity, repetitions, resistance or range of motion. The goal should be progression and sustainability rather than constantly chasing new exercises,” Dr Patel told indianexpress.com.

What does your routine look like? (Photo: Freepik) What does your routine look like? (Photo: Freepik)

What role should warm-ups and mobility exercises play in a long-term fitness routine?

A proper warm-up prepares the muscles and joints for activity by gradually increasing blood flow and movement. “Mobility exercises can help maintain functional range of motion. This becomes particularly relevant with increasing age, when stiffness can become more noticeable. A good routine should ideally include a combination of mobility, strength, balance and appropriate cardiovascular activity rather than focusing on only one component,” said Dr Patel.

What should people avoid when trying to follow a fitness routine for many years?

People should avoid suddenly increasing weights, intensity or exercise duration, especially after a long period of inactivity. “Training through significant pain is another mistake. Rest and recovery are equally important. Any persistent joint pain, swelling, instability or restricted movement should be evaluated rather than ignored. Most importantly, people should not copy a celebrity’s routine exactly; an exercise programme should be personalised according to age, fitness level, medical history and physical limitations,” cautioned Dr Patel.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.