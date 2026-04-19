83 and thriving: Why Shenaz Treasury’s father swears by functional training for healthy aging

Healthy ageing is not just about numbers — it’s about self-love, courage, and the daily choice to honour your body’s journey. And that mindset has powered Shenaz Treasury’s father till old age. In a recent Instagram post, the actor and travel vlogger revealed that her 83-year-old dad has been working out with her since she was 15.

“This is the same man who got mad at 15-year-old me for not being able to pedal a water bike back to shore. Called me out. Said I was out of shape. Made me start pushups that day. That was the beginning. Of my fitness journey! We’ve been working out together since. And look at him today! He’s not “lucky” or “genetically blessed”. He just… never stopped,” she mentioned in the caption.