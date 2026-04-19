83 and thriving: Why Shenaz Treasury’s father swears by functional training for healthy aging

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Healthy ageing is not just about numbers — it’s about self-love, courage, and the daily choice to honour your body’s journey. And that mindset has powered Shenaz Treasury’s father till old age. In a recent Instagram post, the actor and travel vlogger revealed that her 83-year-old dad has been working out with her since she was 15.
“This is the same man who got mad at 15-year-old me for not being able to pedal a water bike back to shore. Called me out. Said I was out of shape. Made me start pushups that day. That was the beginning. Of my fitness journey! We’ve been working out together since. And look at him today! He’s not “lucky” or “genetically blessed”. He just… never stopped,” she mentioned in the caption.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.
Here are some of the key cornerstones of his fitness routine, as shared by his daughter:
View this post on Instagram
Shoulders, lunges and deadlift are fundamental body movements, also known as multi-joint exercises, which reflect everyday behaviour. “When we climb stairs, we lunge, when we lift a sack of rice off the ground, we deadlift, when we carry shopping bags in our hands and walk to our car, we do loaded carries,” said Varun Rattan, co-founder of The Body Science Academy.
These exercises are a great way to strengthen and tone your upper and lower body, and they can also help improve balance and coordination. The functional nature of them mimics real-life movements, making daily activities easier.
For a healthier old age, the foundation should begin as early as the 20s and 30s. Dr Raghu Nagaraj, director at Institute of Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and Robotic Joint Replacement at Kauvery Hospitals, Bengaluru, added that a well-structured routine in old age should prioritise strength training, mobility, and controlled cardiovascular exercise.”
While strength work helps preserve muscle mass and supports joint stability, mobility exercises maintain range of motion and reduce stiffness. “Focus on controlled movements and functional patterns, supported by adequate protein intake and recovery,” he conlcuded.
According to fitness trainer Garima Goyal, protein remains a cornerstone of healthy ageing. “Adequate protein intake supports muscle mass, immune function and recovery. For someone in her 80s, including easy-to-digest proteins such as lentils, paneer, yoghurt, or fish (as tolerated) can help maintain strength and functional independence. Pairing protein with fibre-rich vegetables and complex carbohydrates also supports stable energy levels and reduces post-meal fatigue,” said Goyal.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.